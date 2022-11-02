Bulls' Zach LaVine Reports Feeling ‘Good' After First Back-To-Back

LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set.

On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets at home was not as glorious — LaVine scored 10 points on woeful 4-for-16 shooting — but the only negative symptom the two-time All-Star reported postgame was tired legs.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I felt good. My legs were tired. A couple of my shots were short," LaVine said after a 106-88 win. "But, you know, it was one of them games."

The reason LaVine playing, and logging 32 minutes one night after playing a season-high 37, is news is because the Bulls have been carefully managing his workload to begin the season, given he underwent left knee surgery in the offseason and experienced soreness in said knee between the end of preseason and the start of the regular season.

LaVine entered play Wednesday having appeared in five of the Bulls' eight games, missing the regular season opener and the front end of the team's first two back-to-back sets (against the Wizards and Spurs, respectively).

While head coach Billy Donovan said LaVine playing Wednesday does not signal a change in how the Bulls will manage him — that remains a day-to-day process as the Bulls stare down a third game in four nights against the Celtics on Friday, then a back-to-back against the Raptors next week — it does have some positive bearing on how he is feeling physically.

LaVine said a few factors went in to the decision for him to play Wednesday.

"We came off a very good win the other night (against the Nets) and I just wanted to come in — (I) felt fine — in any capacity to be able to go out there and help. And I think I did my job to be able to do that (against the Hornets)," LaVine said. "Felt good, still feel fine. So keep up high hopes for that, and I'm glad they (the Bulls' medical staff) allowed me to go out and compete with my team."

Shooting splits aside — LaVine shot 1-for-4 at the rim and 2-for-7 from 3-point range — Donovan praised his floor game on a night he handed out six assists and posted a +17 plus-minus.

"I love the way he played, because — he didn't shoot the ball well — but I thought the decision-making was really good," Donovan said. "He made quick, decisive decisions. And even though the ball didn't go in the basket, there wasn't a lot of holding it and trying to pull the ball back out and size this guy up and go 1-on-1. When he was open he shot it, or he drove it. He was making decisive decisions."

What LaVine's availability looks like moving forward remains to be seen. But in the meantime, he was heartened by his side's ability to secure an 18-point win as he and DeRozan (2-for-11) combined for just 19 points on 6-for-27 shooting. In that regard, the bench led the way with 49 points between Javonte Green (17), Goran Dragić (16), Derrick Jones Jr. (10) and Alex Caruso (six).

"I think it was one that you just had to go down and get it," LaVine said. "It was an ugly game, dirty game, and we ended up winning by [18] points when our two best players shot the ball terrible.

"If we can win games like that, I think we're gonna be fine."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.