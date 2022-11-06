Bulls' Zach LaVine Out Vs. Raptors as Knee Management Continues

Zach LaVine out vs. Raptors as knee management continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even before Zach LaVine played in three games in four nights last week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine's availability moving forward will be decided on a case-to-case basis, at least in this stage of the season.

And thus, LaVine is out for Sunday night's road matchup against the Toronto Raptors as he continues to manage his left knee, Donovan told reporters pregame.

"Obviously he (LaVine) wants to play as much as he can play, But I think what we've had early in the season, especially the last week to 10 days with the number of games, the decision was best to manage him right now physically," Donovan said. "They all collaborate and talk about it."

Indeed, the Bulls have played six games in the last 10 days, including three in four between Tuesday and Friday of last week. And Sunday's contest begins another set of back-to-back games, with the Raptors traveling to Chicago on Monday.

LaVine, who underwent knee surgery in the offseason, addressed questions about his physical condition postgame on Friday after a 123-119 loss to the Celtics, saying he felt fine despite not exhibiting his typical lift or explosion on rim attacks.

"Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming,” LaVine said. “I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.”

The good news is the Bulls do not have another back-to-back set until Dec. 10.

In other news, Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quad contusion) are both out for the front end of the Raptors back to back, missing their fifth and fourth consecutive games, respectively.

Donovan, at least, was optimistic on Drummond's progress, even if the Bulls' coach effectively ruled his backup center out for Monday's game as well.

"It's responding pretty well," Donovan said of Drummond's sprain, which has been checked via an MRI that came back clean. "I don't know how close he is to playing, but he's certainly doing more the last couple days than he was able to do prior to us leaving."

Meanwhile, White's contusion, Donovan recently said, is "pretty significant."

"He’s still experiencing quite a bit of pain there, so just trying to get him back and healthy," Donovan said before Friday's game in Boston. "I don’t know the timetable for him right now.’’

