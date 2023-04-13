Bulls' Zach LaVine Jokes Diar DeRozan With Get a ‘Hall Pass' From School

LaVine jokes Diar DeRozan will get a 'hall pass' from school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan's daughter, Diar, won the hearts of many Chicago Bulls fans on Wednesday night, as she screamed during every free throw the Toronto Raptors took.

And most are convinced her defensive efforts worked. The Raptors shot an abysmal 50 percent (18-of-36) from the charity stripe against the Bulls.

Statistically, the Raptors are a below-average free-throw shooting team, putting down 77.9 percent of their shots from the line during the regular season(19th in the NBA). But 50 percent from the line is unheard of amongst NBA teams.

Considering Diar's alleged success with the use of her voice, the Bulls community is prying for DeMar to allow her to attend the Bulls' second play-in game in Miami against the Heat. United Airlines even offered to fly her out to the game.

"We're figuring that out in the background," Zach LaVine said to ESPN's NBA Today while flying to Miami. "I think the teachers are gonna give her a hall pass for the day."

From NBA Today: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan join us from the team plane to weigh in on Diar DeRozan’s availability for Bulls-Heat: “I think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass.” pic.twitter.com/hgXlEBeKv9 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 13, 2023

According to DeRozan after the game on Wednesday, she will not be in attendance for the Bulls' game against the Miami Heat on Friday. He mentioned he pondered whether or not to allow her the first time because he didn't want to abstain her from school.

"She's back in school. I'm trying to be a responsible parent," DeRozan said.

DeRozan mentioned to the crew he noticed the screaming during the free throws but didn't realize it was coming from his daughter until late in the second quarter.

Diar screamed during every free throw, marking 36 screams throughout the game. Bleacher Report hilariously crafted a "highlight reel" of her screams from the game.

Her dad laughed at the commotion after the game.

"She went viral," DeRozan said. "I haven't let it soak in yet. But that's her. I kept hearing something during the game and somebody missed and I looked back and I was like 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"

The Bulls could use Diar's services Friday. The Miami Heat recorded the second-highest clip from the free throw line during the regular season – a daunting 83.9 percent. There's still time to fly her out to Miami for what could be the Bulls' last game of the season.

