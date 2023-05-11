Bulls' Zach LaVine Invests in Major League Pickleball Team

Zach LaVine invests in Major League Pickleball team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is making good use of his $215 million contract he signed last summer.

LaVine, 28, invested in the Miami Pickleball Club, a team part of Major League Pickleball. Other athletes included in the investment group include Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Patrick Mahomes, Darius Garland, Jewell Loyd and Mardy Fish.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It is thrilling to add this collection of influential athletes and entertainers to Major League Pickleball’s team ownership groups. Their ability to reach young fans will be a key component in helping MLP and the sport of pickleball continue on our current rapid growth track," said Founder of MLP, Steve Kuhn in a statement amongst other major athletes investing.

RELATED: Dalen Terry to represent Bulls at NBA draft lottery

Jayson Tatum, Josh Allen and the members of Dude Perfect are also investors in separate pickleball teams.

LaVine finished his sixth season with the Chicago Bulls this past season. Since his arrival, he's earned two All-Star nods and a maximum extension that extends over the next four seasons. The Bulls traded for him in 2017 from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.