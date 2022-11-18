Bulls' Zach LaVine Frustrated by Billy Donovan's Benching Decision

LaVine frustrated by Donovan's benching decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coaches make decisions they feel are best for the team. When they occur during the game, they are merely to try to win that contest.

So when Billy Donovan benched Zach LaVine for the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the Chicago Bulls’ fourth straight loss on Friday night, Donovan wasn’t thinking about big-picture ramifications.

But make no mistake: There are plenty.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This is a two-time All-Star in the first season of a five-year, $215 million max contract, the ultimate status symbol in the league. This is one of the team’s best players, someone who maintains the ultimate confidence in his supreme scoring ability even when he’s enduring an unsightly 1-for-14 shooting night.

This is one of the faces of the franchise.

“That’s Billy’s decision. He gotta lay with it,” an obviously frustrated LaVine said. “Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots. But that’s his decision. He has to stand on it.

“I’ve missed a lot of shots, man. But I’ve had a lot of games where I played terrible and in four to five minutes, I can get 15, 16 points. I just wasn’t able to shoot the next shot.”

That’s because Donovan sent Ayo Dosunmu to the scorer’s table to replace LaVine, who became the sixth Bull in franchise history to shoot 1-for-14 or worse and the first since Toni Kukoc in 1999.

Asked if he planned to talk to Donovan about the decision, LaVine paused.

“I don’t know,” LaVine said. “I’ll figure it out after this.”

Asked what he would say if he chooses to do so, LaVine, who also looked a step slow defensively as he continues to work to find his rhythm following offseason knee surgery, paused again.

“Probably ask what his decision was, what made him think that way,” LaVine said. “Obviously, he wanted to go with some other guys. I wasn’t having the best night shooting. But it’s a tough one.”

That’s exactly the reason Donovan offered.

“He had a tough night shooting and I thought that group really fought their way back into the game,” Donovan said, referencing Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso. “I played DeMar the whole second half. He seemed like he was fine physically.

“I came back to Zach and it was one of those games for him. He just didn’t have a great game. Great players, it happens. He cares deeply about the team. He just wasn’t playing well.”

Donovan long has been known as a player’s coach who communicates well and directly. Historically, he has had strong relationships with veterans and stars, and his working relationship with LaVine to this point is no exception.

But such a decision, even if Donovan isn’t thinking about long-term ramifications in the moment, will test the relationship.

“I’m sure he’s really disappointed. He’s a really, really competitive guy. I love working with him every day. He’s about the team. I know how much he puts into it and how much it means to him,” Donovan said. “The ramifications of him not being out there, to me, I was trying to do what was best for our team in that moment.

“That’s my job and my responsibility. I thought that was the best decision at the time. To me, I don’t look at it as anything else other than a one-off game. I know he wanted to be out there. There probably aren’t very many games in his career that he hasn’t been out there in those minutes. But that group was playing well.”

The night started so well. LaVine’s son, Saint, attended his first home game, a moment documented by the team’s social media account.

Family over everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Ld7nbQZ5t — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 19, 2022

It ended in frustrating fashion, both on the team and personal level.

“It’s a tough decision. Obviously, I want to be out there. It’s the reason I’m here. Go out there and be Zach LaVine. But it’s coach’s decision. I can’t just run out there and jump on the court, even if I want to,” LaVine said. “It’s tough. But that’s why he’s the coach. He makes those decisions.

“Obviously, I have to do a better job at the beginning of the game. I gotta make my shots. But you play a guy like me down the stretch. That’s what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I gotta live with it? Yeah and be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game.”

That’s on Monday against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. Buckle up.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.