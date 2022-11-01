Bulls' Zach LaVine Finds Rhythm, Produces Patented Scoring Explosion

LaVine finds rhythm, produces patented scoring explosion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Zach LaVine has produced scoring explosions before.

In fact, his 20-point fourth quarter in Tuesday night’s come-from-behind, 108-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets pales in comparison to that epic 27-point fourth quarter he dropped in Charlotte in November 2019.

So you can focus on the fact LaVine outscored the Nets by one point in the final period to help the Chicago Bulls secure a much-needed victory.

Or you can focus on the fact it came while LaVine logged a season-high 37 minutes, 13 seconds. Or that, perhaps even more important, neither he nor coach Billy Donovan has officially ruled him out of finishing the Bulls’ back-to-back set at home on Wednesday against those same Hornets.

“I’m glad I’m feeling this well,” LaVine said. “With a little bit of management and me giving them a push that I wanted to play — us being shorthanded might’ve helped my cause there — I felt good and played well. Hopefully that gives me a little bit more of a rope.

“I do the best I can every day to feel well. It’s a day-by-day thing. It’s between me, the coaching staff, upstairs (management) to manage it and do it the right way and have a long-term plan.

“I felt good a lot of the games. Sometimes you just catch a rhythm. That’s all I’m looking to do. It’s my fifth game back. I’m feeling better and better each game, letting the game come to me. I’m just glad we got the win.”

LaVine indeed let the game come to him. He posted all five of his assists in the first half as he read the defense and distributed off downhill attacks.

Then, after a scoreless third quarter, he erupted. LaVine shot 4-from-6 from beyond the 3-point arc in the final period, including one heat-check bomb from 28 feet and another deep one that elicited emotion after the shot found bottom.

“It’s part of the game when you hit big shots. You get caught up in the game,” LaVine said. “It’s a game we all love. It’s emotional. We were all being vocal in the timeouts and encouraging each other. It was a good shot.

“I really wanted to play (Tuesday) night. These games matter, especially against a team like this.”

Donovan reiterated that LaVine hasn’t been on a minutes restriction all season. If he’s available, he’s available. The coach did check on LaVine midway through the fourth to see if he wanted a quick rest. But LaVine declined, playing the entire fourth.

“I give him a lot of credit for making really quick, decisive decisions,” Donovan said. “It was catch-and-shoot. He didn’t hesitate. When they were there, he took them. And then he gave that hesitation like he was going to shoot and he drove it.

“Everything was very decisive and downhill. He’s been a guy who, when he gets in a groove like that, it’s pretty impressive the way he can score. He can score as well as anybody.”

That’s why LaVine downplayed a question about whether this outburst carried any special significance because it represented his first since signing a five-year, $215 million maximum contract.

“I mean, shoot, I’ve been doing this for awhile. It don’t matter if there’s a contract or not. I don’t know why people put that label on it,” LaVine said. “Whatever I can do to help the team.

“Some nights it’s DeMar (DeRozan). Some nights it’s Vooch (Nikola Vučević). Some nights it’s me. That’s the beauty of our team. I was glad I was able to fill that role like we all have in the past before and do whatever it took to get the win.”

