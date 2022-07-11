Bulls' Zach LaVine Feels ‘Way Better' After Minor Knee Surgery

LaVine feels ‘way better’ after minor knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s no secret that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine played the second half of the 2021-22 season at less than 100 percent health.

After tweaking his left knee in a Jan. 14 loss to the Golden State Warriors, LaVine missed 13 games down the stretch, and was at times visibly impaired by soreness in the area. Treatment just before February’s All-Star break helped. But even then, LaVine acknowledged he wouldn’t be able to fully resolve the issue until the offseason.

In May, he did that by undergoing what he called in a Monday press conference a “run of the mill knee scope.” Roughly one-and-a-half months removed from the surgery, LaVine reported feeling “way better.”

“I've been rehabbing, working out, playing (basketball), lifting. Doing all the good stuff and boring stuff too. You have to start slow, like always,” LaVine said. “It's been good and I feel really good. And over the next two months, getting back into the season I feel like I'm gonna be even better.”

That LaVine’s soreness was in his left knee — the same one in which he tore his ACL as a member of the Timberwolves in 2017 — initially stoked concern, but an MRI in January revealed no structural damage in the area.

Even playing through the ailment, LaVine earned his second consecutive All-Star selection last season and continued to produce at a high level offensively, although his efficiency dipped and his defensive effectiveness waned after a strong start in both areas:

G Min PTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB AST USG Pre-Jan. 14 37 34.8 25.6 49.1% 41.2% 87.2% 4.9 4.3 29.4% Post-Jan. 14 29 35.7 23.7 45.5% 36% 83.7% 4.4 5.0 27.2%

But clearly the Bulls aren’t concerned about long-term ramifications of the affliction, as they agreed to terms with LaVine on a five-year, $215.2 million max contract on the second day of free agency.

The franchise’s future hopes now hinge even more drastically on LaVine’s health and continued development. The good news is his recovery is on the right track.

