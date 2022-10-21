Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday

LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.

"He should play tomorrow," the Bulls' head coach told reporters ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Washington Wizards. "After the last game against Miami, sitting down, talking, looking at the schedule, felt like it was good to give him another game here. He'll be available tomorrow against Cleveland provided everything else goes well, which it should."

LaVine, Donovan added, worked out for about 45 minutes on Thursday. He mainly focused on skill development exercises like running, shooting, cutting and ball-handling, even running some screening drills with Bulls player development staffers.

"From what he (LaVine) said to me he felt fine," Donovan told reporters. "He was doing normal things."

Still, the Bulls will continue to manage LaVine carefully, especially in back-to-back situations. Including Friday and Saturday's set, the Bulls have four back-to-backs on their schedule between the start of the season and Nov. 7. While Donovan again said the Bulls have not firmly mapped out LaVine's status moving forward, he is not likely to play on both ends of back-to-backs for the foreseeable future.

As for the injury LaVine is managing: The two-time All-Star had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May to address persistent soreness that disrupted the stretch run of his 2021-22 season, both in terms of his availability and production.

While the Bulls and LaVine publicly projected confidence that LaVine's knee issues were a thing of the past after he signed a max contract in the offseason and participated in training camp and the preseason, Donovan told reporters ahead of the season opener that LaVine experienced soreness during a string of rigorous practices after the preseason finale.

For that reason, he missed the Bulls' first two games of the season. Donovan told reporters Friday there will be no strict minutes limit on LaVine during Saturday's game, although he did acknowledge it would probably be best if he did not play in the 38-40 minute range.

