Bulls' Zach LaVine Excited for Birth of First Child

Zach LaVine excited for birth of first child originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You could say Zach LaVine is having quite the offseason.

Not only did the two-time All-Star Chicago Bulls guard sign a five-year, $215 million max contract to return, he and his wife, Hunter, announced they’re expecting their first child.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I’m extremely excited,” LaVine said on a Zoom call with reporters on Monday. “Obviously, the relationship I have with my father, I’m looking forward to taking on that challenge and see what that part of my life is. That’s bigger than basketball. That’s bigger than everything.”

LaVine’s relationship with his father, Paul, is well documented. A former linebacker who briefly played for the Seattle Seahawks, Paul long served as Zach’s offseason trainer and workout partner. LaVine is extremely close to his entire family.

And how he’s poised to start his own.

“Never been as anxious and excited all in the same thing,” LaVine said. “I know how to play basketball. This is something I haven’t done yet. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.