Bulls' Zach LaVine Endorses Joel Embiid's MVP Candidacy

LaVine endorses Embiid's MVP candidacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two weeks ago, in advance of the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Vučević endorsed Nikola Jokić's historic most valuable player candidacy.

Wednesday morning, in advance of the Bulls' rematch with the Philadelphia 76ers, Zach LaVine did the same for Joel Embiid's MVP candidacy, which wouldn't be historic because it would mark Embiid's first such award. Jokić is trying to join Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to win three straight MVP awards.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I think he should've won one already," LaVine said of Embiid. "I think Jokić has been incredible too. He's won back-to-back MVPs, so you don't take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year in my opinion. He's that good."

Some perspective: Writers and broadcasters vote for the award, not players. LaVine works out in the offseason with Embiid, among other players, under the auspices of NBA trainer Drew Hanlen. So just like Vučević with Jokić, there's a relationship factor in play. And like Vučević's comments on the eve of the Bulls facing the Nuggets, LaVine is paying respect at a time Embiid represents a direct opponent.

It's not like recency bias will be wrong in either case. Any of the three aforementioned players will be a deserving MVP winner. That was 76ers coach Doc Rivers' point in his comments to reporters in Philadelphia on Monday, even as Rivers stated that "Joel is the MVP."

Rivers said the argument should be focused on celebrating players, not controversy. ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins recently stated that racial bias comes into play for voting, a comment that drew widespread condemnation, including a public apology from the network.

"Giannis, Jayson Tatum, Joker (Jokić') are all great," Rivers said on Monday. "We don't need to push one down to elevate the other guy. They are all completely different players.

"Joel in my opinion is the best of that. I don't think anyone needs me to campaign for him. I don't know what's going on lately. But it seems like every time you validate one, you have to push down the other. No, you don't. They're all great. There's nothing wrong with saying that."

The Bulls have covered their bases. All they need now is for DeMar DeRozan to endorse Antetokounmpo, although don't expect that to happen. DeRozan said recently that any of the players in the conversation are deserving.

He's right.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.