Bulls' Zach LaVine Embraces Patrick Beverley's Leadership Style

LaVine embraces Beverley's straight leadership style originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After agreeing to sign with his hometown Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley, speaking on his “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,” promised to get on Zach LaVine’s, well, posterior to get the most out of his new teammate.

To which LaVine, following Wednesday’s practice at the Advocate Center essentially said: Bring it on.

“I was trying to get Pat here at least a year or two ago. Been texting him. We used to be at the same agency. He’s somebody you hate to play against but love as a teammate. You know what he brings, the type of mentality he brings. We’ve been missing that,” LaVine said. “And I think we’ve been missing that since Thad (Young) was here, a vocal leader, somebody who is very out and open about how he thinks about things and how he approaches the game.

“At this point in the season, where we’re trying to get back to where we need (to be), we need a spark. We needed anything we could. Pat is somebody who can fill a lot of different roles. So we’re just happy to have him.”

A fired-up Beverley said his first-day message to LaVine now that they’re finally teammates was a simple one.

“I seen (Wednesday), lot of shots you’re kind of hesitating. I told him, your job here is not to pass at all. We don’t need you to pass. We need you to put the ball in the hole at an elite level. That’s my job to keep preaching on that,” Beverley said. “The ones that want to be great, they respond well to it. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, I played with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard. I can get in their face and tell them, ‘Hey man, put the ball in the basket.’ And they respond well. And the guys who don’t aren’t the greats. I’m excited for that challenge and he is also.”

Indeed, LaVine is excited for what Beverley brings.

“Pat don’t want me to pass the ball,” LaVine said, laughing. “You know, obviously, I’m going to play my game either way. But Pat, he’s going to be great for all of us. He holds people accountable from the best player on the team to the coaching staff to the film guys, all the way down to the guys on the two-way contracts. That’s what you want. I think that’s what we needed.”

