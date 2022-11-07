Bulls' Zach LaVine Displays Full Arsenal With First 30-Point Game

LaVine displays full arsenal with first 30-point game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine posted his first 30-point game of the young season in the Chicago Bulls’ 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors Monday night at the United Center.

But what stood out about the performance was the variety of ways LaVine scored. Most every tool in his bag worked.

“They want me to catch-and-shoot everything right now. I still gotta be me. I’m still catching my rhythm. But I’m starting to feel good,” LaVine said. “I’m trying to find more catch-and-shoots. There were a couple I pump faked and tried to drive. I gotta shoot more, get up more 3s. Someone telling me to shoot more? It sounds good.”

LaVine was having some fun with coach Billy Donovan’s assertion that the two-time All-Star guard is so lethal in catch-and-shoot situations that the more he gets those, the better off the team will be. But, really, everything was working for LaVine.

He scored on a dunk and a driving layup to kick off his scoring night. He sank two midrange jumpers. He hit four 3-pointers on eight attempts and now is shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc on high volume of 7.5 attempts per game.

“I was just reading off of closeouts,” LaVine said. “One baseline, I finally got a dunk. It made me feel good about myself, so I tried it again.”

Again, LaVine was having some fun with that comment. Everyone knows he can dunk---or at least used to often before his second knee surgery this past offseason.

As recently as Friday in Boston, LaVine answered numerous questions about whether or not his lift and explosion on rim attack stood where he wanted it to at this stage of a young season, one in which he and the Bulls are using a management plan to preserve him.

That’s why six field goals inside the paint and five free-throw attempts is more important than his first 30-point night.

“I thought he had a really efficient night offensively,” Donovan said.

And perhaps the best part about the night---besides the victory---for LaVine is the second game of the Bulls’ fourth back-to-back on the young season signaled a schedule shift. The Bulls don’t play another set of back-to-back games until Dec. 10-11.

“We’ve had a tough schedule to start off,” LaVine said. “Now we have a a day or two off between every game. I’m happy with that because you’ll see me in the lineup.”

LaVine has become increasingly emboldened in making clear that, if it were solely up to him, he’d play pretty much every game. That’s why sitting out Sunday’s loss in Toronto stung. And it’s why, moving forward, projecting to play every game until a decision is needed on that December back-to-back set is pleasing to him.

“I try to play as much as I can. That’s what I say,” LaVine said. “Until we get to a point where we can figure out what is best-case scenario, back-to-backs are going to be a little in the air. But I felt good. And I felt even better (Monday). I wish I played (Sunday) and tried to make up for it (Monday).”

