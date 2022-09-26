Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars

Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball.

“(I’m) really into old school cars. I got a bunch of different muscle cars. I collect them,” LaVine said on Bulls' media day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LaVine added that his infatuation for muscle cars came at a young age, which led to him later in life starting a collection.

His favorite? A “1968 Pontiac drop-top” his parents gifted him during his third year in the NBA.

RELATED: Karnišovas updates on Ball's surgery timing, timeline

LaVine admitted he “lets the professionals” handle any repairs his cars require after he messed one of them up “big time” by attempting to work on it himself. His collection, he said, is spread out between Detroit, Los Angeles and his hometown of Seattle.

But LaVine said he doesn’t drive his cars around Chicago. And who could blame him? Any Chicagoan would be petrified to drive a prized possession car on I-90 or around the bumpy, sometimes icy streets.

“It’s a little cold out here,” LaVine said. “The roads out here, you have those bumps on them all. I don’t want to mess up the suspension.”

While not in Chicago, LaVine’s car collection should continue to grow. He inked a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in July that should help him expand his assortment of cars.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.