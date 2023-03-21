Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Pull a Season First for NBA

By Michael Allardyce

Bulls' Big 3 did something no other trio has this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls got a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

That win came courtesy of a few stellar performances, like Derrick Jones Jr.'s block on Joel Embiid, but also from the team's Big 3.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikoka Vucevic did something no other trio has this season, scoring over 20 points each and recording three minimum steals.

Lavine had 26 points and three steals. DeRozan had 25 points and three steals. Vucevic had 21 points and four steals.

No Bulls trio has pulled off the feat since 1977-78, which is impressive considering the Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen era.

The Bulls have won three games in a row, and will host the 76ers on Wednesday at the United Center. 

Chicago currently sits in 10th-place in the Eastern Conference, the final play-in tournament spot, and only a game removed from 8th place.

They have a comfy two game cushion over the 11th-place Washington Wizards.

“We have a bigger goal in mind,” DeRozan told the Associated Press. “We’re fighting for our life every game. We’re just playing with that desperation right now.”

