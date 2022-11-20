Bulls' Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan ‘All Good' After Late Game Benching

LaVine, Donovan ‘all good’ after 4th quarter benching originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To hear Zach LaVine tell it, he and Billy Donovan are “all good” after the Chicago Bulls’ head coach benched the two-time All-Star for the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of Friday’s 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

LaVine respects Donovan’s decision, which he acknowledged was “tough” and made with the intention of helping the team win. And Donovan understands where LaVine is coming from as a competitor.

But that does not mean LaVine’s frustration is completely dormant.

“I just told him (Donovan) I feel like I’ve earned the right to go out there and try to play through a bad game,” LaVine, who shot 1-for-14 and logged a -19 plus-minus in a season-low 25 minutes, said after the Bulls’ Sunday morning practice. “If we won, obviously I would've been ecstatic. We lost, I wasn’t. I had a terrible game.

“Now, do I think I could have played better? Of course. I also have the mentality of, if I was able to go out there I think I could've helped the team win. If I went 1-for-20, I would've been fine with that. I just wish I had an opportunity to go out there and try to make a couple more shots.”

That echoes the sentiments LaVine conveyed to reporters in the postgame locker room Friday night, when he said he would take time to process before approaching Donovan.

But even after the heat of the moment subsided, a specific gripe lingered.

“I told him at the very least bring me in for free throws,” LaVine said. “I think I could’ve helped at least seal the game with free throws and help get the ball inbounds. I'm one of the best players on the court regardless of who’s playing and I think that I should be on the court in crunch time. That’s just the mentality I have.”

Indeed, Donovan left LaVine on the bench in favor of Goran Dragić, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević as the Bulls, leading 107-105, attempted to ice the game with foul shots with 14 seconds remaining.

Vučević, at that juncture a 92.3 percent free throw shooter for the season, missed two from the stripe, leading to a Jalen Suggs game-winning 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play.

“I think it’s a fair question, you could have done that. But Vooch is a 91 percent free throw shooter (he entered the game 91.4 percent for the year). You got the ball in bounds. You got it to one of our guys,” Donovan said.

“The decisions I’m making, I’m going off my gut and off my eyes. And I know that’s not 100 percent foolproof. There are going to be times I’m going to look back and say, ‘That wasn’t a very good decision. I probably needed to do something else.’

“In that moment, could’ve he (LaVine) been out there for the two free throws? Yeah, maybe. Maybe he gets the ball, maybe he doesn’t. Maybe he makes both free throws and the game is over. Maybe Vooch makes both free throws. It didn’t work out that way.”

LaVine maintained multiple times that he and Donovan share a strong relationship and talk often. He also rejected the idea that his game or the aftermath has been a “difficult moment” for him.

Given the obvious surrounding context — LaVine being in the first season of a max contract, first and foremost — the hope is that this does not linger. And there is not yet reason to believe it will.

“I think he understands, we're grown men, it's a grown man's business,” LaVine said. “There's gonna be uncomfortable days. Just like in any sport or any business, you're not gonna agree on every decision made. So you talk about it, you move on from it and you understand where the other side is coming from.”

Added Donovan: “I made the decision. I own the decision. It was my decision. I felt in that moment in time it was best for the team. I think he knows that I’ll always try to put the team first and do what’s best for the team, and I also respect him from the standpoint, his opinion, he thought he needed to be out there, that was best for the team.”

LaVine has a history of bouncing back from moments like this, with the most notable example his 49-point, 13 3-pointer outburst against the Charlotte Hornets one night after being benched by Jim Boylen for making “three egregious defensive mistakes” in November 2019.

With a grueling schedule ahead, how will he move forward this time?

“Try to have more than four points in the next game. That's about all you can do,” LaVine said with a laugh.

“Do I think I'm gonna play like that or shoot like that all the time? No. Players from high to low have bad games. That night was my night. It sucks. But you gotta have thick skin, you gotta be able to forget fast. And we gotta play the Celtics on Monday.”

LaVine’s response will be telling. Because actions speak louder than words.

