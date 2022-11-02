Bulls' Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Coby White Questionable Vs. Hornets

LaVine, Drummond, White questionable for Bulls-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls again have a crowded injury report, this time for Wednesday night's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are all questionable for the contest, while Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery recovery), of course, remains out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

LaVine is being monitored closely on back-to-back sets during the early part of the season, given he underwent left knee surgery in the offseason and experienced soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season.

Thus far this season, the two-time All-Star has missed one game of each of the Bulls' two back-to-back sets, plus the season opener; the Bulls on Wednesday finish a back-to-back set it started Tuesday night with a 108-99 win in Brooklyn, which featured LaVine scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Drummond, meanwhile, continues to nurse a shoulder sprain suffered last Friday against the Spurs. He missed the Bulls' last two games, but head coach Billy Donovan has said that the team's medical staff does not believe the injury to be serious and Drummond had an MRI that came back clean.

White suffered his injury some time during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers and has experienced swelling in his left quad. He, like Drummond, missed the Bulls' game against the Nets on Tuesday.

All three of their statuses have yet to be decided, with the next update expected when Donovan speaks to reporters pregame.

On the Hornets' side, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is out, while Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) and Cody Martin (left quad soreness) are doubtful.

The Bulls enter play 4-4 on the season, while the Hornets are 3-4; Charlotte has recently beaten the Golden State Warriors and lost to the Sacramento Kings without Ball, Rozier and Martin.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.