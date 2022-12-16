Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening.

In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract.

Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to that deal out of training camp, and averaged 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 12 G League appearances this season (without an NBA appearance).

Jones, a 6-1 point guard, also stuck with the Bulls' G League affiliate to start the season, and has averaged 20.9 points, 7.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 14 appearances. Accruing that scoring average, he has shot 52.9 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3-point range.

That continues a strong showing for Jones within the Bulls' organization, building on a five-game Summer League stint in which he averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals.

"Carlik had been around Summer League, had some time in the preseason. Very, very cerebral player, very smart player," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Friday. "I think he's got very, very good upside and good promise."

That does not necessarily mean he will get expanded NBA opportunity. But, as he continues with the Windy City Bulls, Jones will now be available for up to 50 NBA appearances with the big league Bulls if necessary.

