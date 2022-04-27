Bulls vs. Bucks Game 5: What Time The Bulls Play, How To Watch and Where Things Stand

The Chicago Bulls have one last chance to keep their NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks going.

Wednesday, the Bulls, on the brink of elimination will take on the Bucks in Milwaukee for a win-or-go-home Game 5. The Bucks lead the series 3-1.

After their Game 1 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Bulls took Game 2. They tied the series, forward DeMar DeRozan set a playoff career high of 41 points, and brought Game 3 to the United Center for their first playoff game at home in five years.

Things went downhill after that when the Bulls lost twice in a row.

And, it was announced via the injury report that Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion) are both officially out for Game 5.

LaVine was the Bulls' second-leading scorer during the regular season, and averaged 19 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds in the first four games of the Bucks series. Caruso is the Bulls' defensive anchor, especially in the absence of Lonzo Ball, and averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block in the first four games.

Here's where things stand for Game 5, what could happen next and a look back at the series.

Game 5 in Milwaukee: What Time it's On and How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls, on the brink of elimination, play Game 5 in Milwaukee on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game, along with the pregame beginning at 6 p.m and postgame, can all be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.

And if the NBA playoffs aren't your thing, there are two games on Wednesday on NBC Sports Chicago.

Triple header on NBC Sports Chicago



⚾ White Sox - Royals

🏀 Bulls-Bucks, Game 5

What Happens if the Bulls win Game 5?

If the Bulls win Game 5, they're still in the playoffs.

Their win will bring the series to 3-2 and push a Game 6, which will be held Friday. And, they'll play at the United Center.

What Happens if the Bulls Lose Game 5?

If the Bulls lose Game 6, it's over.

They're eliminated from the playoffs, and the Milwaukee Bucks go on to play the Boston Celtics, who just swept their NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

A Look Back at The Bulls vs. Bucks NBA Playoff Series

Game 1 in Milwaukee: Bucks Win

The Chicago Bulls fell 93-86 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series.

The Bulls trailed by three points inside the final minute. A tip-in by Nikola Vučević rimmed out, and a game-tying 3-point try by Zach LaVine skewed wayward.

Excruciating.

The Bucks lead the series 1-0.

Game 2 in Milwaukee: Bulls Win

A Bulls 114-110 victory in Game 2 tied their playoff series. Forward DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 41 points, the Bucks committed 10 turnovers in the first half (seven of which came off Bulls steals), and Milwaukee Bucks star forward Khris Middleton left the game early with a sprained knee.

The win moved Game 3 to the United Center -- the Bulls' first home playoff game at in five years.

The series is tied, 1-1.

Game 3 in Chicago: Bucks Win

Chicago falls to Milwaukee 111 to 81

The Bucks stormed into the United Center and handed the Bulls their most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. Fresh off a playoff career-high 41 points, DeRozan scored only 11 in Game 3, and early in the fourth quarter, plenty of fans had left the stadium.

The Bucks lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 in Chicago: Bucks Win

The Bulls lose...again...to the Bucks. This time, 119-95.

Guard Alex Caruso left this game in the second quarter with a face injury and, according to the team, is being evaluated for a possible concussion, and the Bulls' 3-pointer attempts continued to fall short.

The Bucks now lead the series 3-1, setting up a do-or-die Game 5 in Milwaukee Wednesday.

NBC Sports Chicago's Rob Schaefer contributed to this report.