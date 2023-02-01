Bulls' Up-And-Down Month Defined by Multiple Blown Big Leads

Bulls' January defined by blown double-digit leads originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Jan. 2, the Chicago Bulls ushered in the new year by blowing a 21-point lead and losing in overtime to the Cavaliers, albeit aided by a blown call that ultimately allowed Donovan Mitchell to parade to 71 points.

They didn’t need officials’ help to do it four more times over the course of January.

The NBA is indeed a sport filled with runs. But Tuesday night’s blown 19-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers continued an alarming trend by the Bulls. Five of their seven losses in January featured blown double-digit leads.

Let’s review.

Jan. 2 at Cleveland

The Bulls led by 21 points with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in the first half. They still led by 15 with 3:48 left in the third.

Obviously, officials missing Mitchell’s lane violation that allowed him to beat Patrick Williams to an offensive rebound and putback his purposely missed free throw to force overtime is a big play. But the Bulls allowed 13 offensive rebounds and 24 second-chance points.

They also committed 33 fouls, allowing the Cavaliers to shoot 45 free throws and enjoy a plus-11 advantage in free-throw attempts. Billy Donovan has talked about three common characteristics when analyzing losses---turnovers, second-chance points, fouling.

This loss checked two of those boxes.

Jan. 11 at Washington

The Bulls led by 16 points with 11:18 left in the third quarter. This one got away in a hurry with the Wizards pulling even exactly 5 minutes later and leading the entire fourth quarter.

The Bulls went ice cold during the game-changing run, missing multiple 3-pointers and failing to get back on defense.

For the game, the Wizards scored 15 second-chance points and 19 points off turnovers, again checking two of Donovan’s boxes.

Jan. 24 at Indiana

The Bulls led by 21 points with 1:31 left in the first half. They still led by 11 with 2:40 to play in the third. But a 70-point second half and fourth quarter in which the Pacers outscored the Bulls by 36-23 proved fatal.

Once again, the Bulls allowed 24 points off 16 turnovers and surrendered 14 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points. The highest-profile turnover came when the Bulls twice failed to inbound the ball with 27.5 seconds left and trailing by two. The first failure led to a timeout; the second to an Alex Caruso turnover.

The Bulls are tied with Cleveland for the NBA lead in fewest second-chance points allowed at 12 per game. But this month has featured several anomalies.

Jan. 26 at Charlotte

The Bulls led by 10 with 5:52 left in the third quarter. The Hornets ripped off a 10-0 run to tie the game thanks to four straight empty possessions. Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu and Nikola Vucevic committed turnovers and DeMar DeRozan missed a jumper.

For the game, the Bulls committed 13 turnovers that led to 19 points and sent the Hornets to the line 31 times, nine more free throws than they attempted.

The Bulls rank 11th in opponents’ point off turnovers this season. But again, this month has featured regression.

Jan. 31 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Bulls led by 19 points with 7:22 left in the first half. The Clippers pulled even over the next 5:03, using a run fueled by---you guessed it---Bulls’ turnovers. For the game, the Bulls committed 20 turnovers, leading to 24 Clippers’ points.

Just like in the loss to the Pacers, the Bulls again failed to execute an inbounds play. Trailing by three and needing a 3-pointer to tie, Caruso's inbounds to LaVine got stolen by Kawhi Leonard in a turnover charged to LaVine. Donovan afterward said "we didn't execute the play."

Over January, the Bulls ranked 20th in opponents’ points off turnovers, allowing 17 per game. If you’re a Bulls fan, good riddance to a 7-7 month that could’ve been far more productive.

