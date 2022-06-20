Bulls to open NBA Summer League play on July 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA released its summer league schedule on Monday, and the Chicago Bulls will face the Dallas Mavericks on July 8 at 3 p.m. Central in its opening game.

The Bulls are guaranteed at least five games. Their other set games are July 10 against the New York Knicks at 4 p.m. Central; July 12 against the Toronto Raptors at 4 p.m. Central and July 14 against the Charlotte Hornets at 4 p.m. Central.

Who will be on the Bulls' roster is unknown at this point, although both Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams said they'd be open to playing if asked. It's uncommon for players entering their third year who have started games like Williams has to play summer league, although he did miss most of his second season following wrist surgery. Dosunmu logged the fourth-most minutes on the Bulls in his impressive rookie season.

It also will be intriguing to see if the Bulls keep the 18th overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft or try to move it either as part of a larger package or to move up in the first round. Rumors continue to swirl regarding Rudy Gobert's future with the Utah Jazz, although the Bulls stockpiling enough assets to land the three-time Defensive Player of the Year could be a longshot even if he is dealt. At least publicly, management has talked about seeking continuity with its core players.

If the Bulls use the 18th pick, that player is certain to play in Las Vegas. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and LSU forward Tari Eason are two names linked to the Bulls in mock drafts.

