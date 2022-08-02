Bulls Talk Podcast: Honoring the great Bill Russell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At the age of 88, Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died this past Sunday. Russell, an icon, a legend and a Civil Rights leader, leaves behind one of the greatest legacies we've seen in sports and one of the greatest examples of what we can be to inspire change in our world.

Rob Schaefer and K.C. Johnson discuss his legacy and remember not only a great athlete, but a great man as well.

