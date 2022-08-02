Bulls Talk Podcast: Honoring the Great Bill Russell

By Tony Gill

Bulls Talk Podcast: Honoring the great Bill Russell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At the age of 88, Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died this past Sunday. Russell, an icon, a legend and a Civil Rights leader, leaves behind one of the greatest legacies we've seen in sports and one of the greatest examples of what we can be to inspire change in our world.

Rob Schaefer and K.C. Johnson discuss his legacy and remember not only a great athlete, but a great man as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Listen here, via the embedded player below or on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel:

Local

Water Tower PLace 13 mins ago

Tickets For Chicago's Immersive Harry Potter Experience Now on Sale

Chicago Weather 52 mins ago

Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain Possible as Afternoon Storms Eye Chicago Area

Bulls Talk Podcast

Subscribe:

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us