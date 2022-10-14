Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it.

The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team.

Antetokounmpo, 24, will join University of Illinois product Malcolm Hill as the second Bulls' two-way player. Justin Lewis, previously signed to a two-way contract before needing surgery in August to repair a significant ACL injury in his right knee, will remain around the team to rehabilitate his injury, according to a team spokesperson.

"For sure I’m a defensive player, able to guard multiple positions and switch 1 through 5 (point guard through center)," Antetokounmpo told NBC Sports Chicago in a sitdown interview earlier in training camp. "And then offensively, I space the floor and run the floor too. I definitely want to improve on my outside shooting and my playmaking in general."

Like Hill, who averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 32.3 percent from 3-point range across 16 games with the Bulls last season, Antetokounmpo can split time between the NBA and Windy City Bulls of the G League. Both players, who will be ineligible for postseason play, can appear in a maximum of 50 regular-season games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo raised some eyebrows this offseason when he more politely than realistically answered a hypothetical question about possibly playing for the Bulls one day.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said in August. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.

"Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I'll play for Chicago. But right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Indeed, Giannis is, having signed a supermax contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, who are a perennial title contender, through 2026. So that Antetokounmpo signing is a pipe dream.

The Kostas one---to a two-way deal---is now a reality.

