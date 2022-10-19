Bulls' Scottie Pippen Only Trails LeBron James in Recent Jersey Sales

Scottie Pippen only trails LeBron in recent jersey sales originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls continue to lead the way in the merchandise game.

The 1990's Bulls, specifically.

Popular sports apparel retailer Lids recently announced their top-selling NBA gear for the 2022 offseason, and the Bulls placed three players in the top 10 in jersey sales.

But interestingly, all three were the threads of retired players.

Trailing only the Lakers' LeBron James, Scottie Pippen checked in second on the jersey sales list; Michael Jordan was fifth and Dennis Rodman was 10th:

LeBron, Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant led all active NBA players in Jersey sales at @Lids stores this off-season.



7 of the top 10 selling jerseys were retired players — led by @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/OmB10HgyDM — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 19, 2022

In fact, only three active players made the top 10: James, Warriors guard Steph Curry and Nets forward Kevin Durant.

And yes, you read that top post right: The Bulls led the way in overall gear sales in a whopping 28 U.S. States. The organization's range spans as far east as Florida, as far south as Texas and as far west as Montana.

Although the Bulls have made strides in recent seasons — winning 46 games and snapping a four-year playoff drought in 2021-22 — they are a long way removed from their championship years.

But the brand clearly remains strong.

