Bulls Russell Westbrook Buyout Rumors Has Twitter Buzzing

Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.

But if Westbrook does hit the market again, Bulls fans want no part of it.

👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿 — Sean Abram, PhD, MPH (@FNULNU1) February 9, 2023

I would rather them blow the team up and start from scratch than do this — PR (@princeinve) February 9, 2023

He can’t shoot so he’ll fit on this team like a glove — tonio (@ANTONIOEESPARZA) February 9, 2023

When’s the last time a russ team made the playoffs? Ill wait — King_Dott (@dutchmaster3005) February 9, 2023

There were some fans who thought bringing in a marquee player like Westbrook could shake up a disappointing Bulls team, or at least make the second half of the season more fun.

PLEASE WE NEED HIM AND HIS ENERGY — Wimmer (@CookedByMorel) February 9, 2023

I’m not oppose to it. We need an identity an edge. I think we would play to his and our strength which is getting out and running. He has produced this year his turnover are blown out of proportion compare to the overall game. Raw deal in LA — Stephan Witherspoon (@stephspoon) February 9, 2023

Unpopular opinion , but I think Westbrook still has a lot of game left in his career. He’s not built to play along Lebron and has wanted a fresh start since he got to LA. This would be a good sign for the Bulls without disrupting the current roster and give this season a shot. — Tom Grilli (@TomGrilli) February 9, 2023

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m.

