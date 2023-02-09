Bulls Russell Westbrook Buyout Rumors Has Twitter Buzzing

Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.
But if Westbrook does hit the market again, Bulls fans want no part of it.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
There were some fans who thought bringing in a marquee player like Westbrook could shake up a disappointing Bulls team, or at least make the second half of the season more fun.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m.