Bulls Rule Alex Caruso Out Vs. Bucks for Injury Management

Bulls rule Caruso out vs. Bucks for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has said multiple times that Alex Caruso's left midfoot soreness isn't going anyway and will be a season-long issue.

Wednesday offered the latest painful example.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bulls ruled their ace defensive guard out of Wednesday night's matchup in Milwaukee against the Bucks, the second game of the last set of back-to-back contests this season. Caruso played 19 minutes in the Bulls' home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Caruso has played 65 games overall this season for the Bulls, who made clear that keeping him healthy would be a season-long priority this season. But Caruso, whose go-for-broke defensive style leads to multiple aches and pains over the course of a season, has been battling left midfoot soreness for weeks. Donovan has said Caruso essentially is only playing in games now and not participating in contact portions of practice on the Bulls' off days.

For the Bucks, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are both out, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable. The Bucks can clinch the Eastern Conference's top seed with a victory. The Bulls are in 10th place and have clinched a play-in berth but are trying to make up a two-game deificit to the Hawks and Toronto Raptors with three games to play.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.