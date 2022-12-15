Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry Signs With Adidas; Largest Rookie Class

Bulls rookie Dalen Terry signs with Adidas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls rookie Dalen Terry signed with Adidas as a sponsor on Tuesday, according to Adidas.

Welcome to Keegan Murray, Walker Kessler, Jalen Williams and Dalen Terry. pic.twitter.com/00iYu1765A — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) December 15, 2022

Terry, 20, signed with the shoe company as part of the largest rookie signing class in Adidas history. Along with Terry, Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith, Nikola Jovic, Marjon Beauchamp, Ousmane Dieng, Walker Kessler, Johnny Davis, Dalen Terry, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Mobley and Blake Wesley all signed.

Other notable NBA players with Adidas include James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis.

Terry was selected by the Bulls with the No. 18 pick in the most recent NBA draft. He played two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, averaging 8.0 points 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 37 games during his final season.

He's notorious for his energy and defensive skillset on the floor. In college, he held a sub-100 defensive rating on average through both seasons.

This year, he's played with the Windy City Bulls (Bulls G-League affiliate) and up with the Bulls. He fills in during garbage time for the Bulls, piecing together developmental minutes when he can.

So far, he's played 36 minutes in 11 games this season, scoring 12 points and recording seven assists and two rebounds.

