Bulls Reveal Andre Drummond's Jersey Number

By Rob Schaefer

The Chicago Bulls addressed their need for a backup big man this offseason by signing veteran center Andre Drummond in free agency.

Now, we know what number he will sport when he first takes the floor.

Drummond will wear No. 3 for the Bulls, making the 15th player in franchise history to do so, the team announced Wednesday night.

A rundown of past Bulls to wear No. 3 reveals that the number has a history with centers. In the last 20 years, Tyson Chandler, Ben Wallace, Ömer Aşık and Tristan Thompson have all worn it:

PlayerSeasons
Ennis Whatley1984-85
Sendale Threatt1987-88
Jo Jo English1993-95
Hersey Hawkins2000
Tyson Chandler2002-06
Ben Wallace2007-08
Ömer Aşık2010-12, 2018
Malcolm Thomas2013
Doug McDermott2015-16
Dwyane Wade2017
Kay Felder2018
Shaquille Harrison2019-20
Devon Dotson2021-22
Tristan Thompson2022

Drummond wore No. 1 for his rookie season with the Pistons, then No. 0 for the rest of his Detroit tenure (2014-2020). He wore No. 3 during his 33 games with the Cavaliers between 2020 and 2021, No. 2 with the Lakers to close the 2020-21 season, No. 1 with the 76ers to start 2021-22, and, initially, No. 4 with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded there. He switched to No. 0 after reserve guard Jevon Carter was waived.

Coby White currently occupies the No. 0 for the Bulls.

