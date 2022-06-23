Bulls Reportedly Agree to Sign Justin Lewis to Two-Way Contract

Bulls reportedly to sign Justin Lewis to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls selected Arizona wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but didn't stop their draft-night maneuvering there.

Just after the festivities concluded, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bulls have agreed to terms on a two-way contract with undrafted free agent Justin Lewis from Marquette.

Lewis, 20, is a rangy forward who measured 6-foot-7.5 with a 7-foot-2.5 wingspan at the combine, fitting with the Bulls' recent penchant for lengthy prospects.

What's more, he drastically improved his offensive production and efficiency between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Marquette. After averaging 7.8 points on 46.4 percent true shooting in his first collegiate season (41.7% FG, 21.9% 3P, 57.7% FT), Lewis posted 16.8 points per game on 53.9 percent true shooting (44% FG, 34.9% 3P, 76.1% FT) in 2021-22.

He also last season pulled down 7.9 rebounds per contest while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks across 32 starts — 31 more than his freshman year, when he appeared in 21 games total, but 20 as a reserve.

That leap earned him Big East Most Improved Player honors for the 2021-22 campaign. On a two-way contract — which means he'll split time between the NBA and G League — expectations should be tempered. But he's an interesting flier for a team looking for upside on the wing and in the frontcourt.

