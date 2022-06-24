Bulls Reportedly Add Carlik Jones to Summer League Roster

Report: Bulls add Carlik Jones to Summer League team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a Summer League deal with second-year guard Carlik Jones, according to a report from JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors.

Jones, 24, went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft after splitting four collegiate seasons between Radford (2017-2020) — which, coincidentally, is also Bulls forward Javonte Green's alma mater — and Louisville (2020-21).

Jones averaged 15.9 points and 4.7 assists in college, including a senior year at Louisville that earned him All-ACC honors.

Jones spent the majority of his first professional season in the G League, averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 10 games with the Dallas Mavericks' affiliate, the Texas Legends.

He also inked 10-day contracts with the Mavericks and Nuggets during the 2021-22 regular season, but logged just 23 total minutes between those stints.

The Bulls' Summer League slate opens July 8 against the Mavericks, and will feature at least five games running through at least July 14.

Dalen Terry, who the Bulls selected with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is expected to participate as well.

