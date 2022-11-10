Bulls Release Chicago-Inspired City Edition Uniforms for 2022-23

Bulls release Chicago-inspired City Edition uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday morning, the Chicago Bulls released its City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season.

And in keeping with recent years, the design features multiple homages to the city of Chicago. Particularly, its world famous architecture.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

First, here is a look at the uniforms, modeled by DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu:

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls

The rust color, according to a press release, derives from the Bulls' trademark red, but is meant to reflect the bridges in downtown Chicago. There is a "C" emblazoned on the waistband of the shorts to represent the city's name. And the "Y" shape seen patterned throughout the uniform draws from the Chicago Municipal “Y," which appears in the shape of the Chicago River and also multiple iconic buildings.

"Introduced in 1917, the historic symbol (Y) is one of unity, representing the three branches of the Chicago River that stretch across the city and unite at Wolf Point, the heart of Chicago’s downtown," the team said in the release.

"The white base color, marking the Bulls’ return to white since its first City Edition collection in 2016, creates a neutral background for a variety of rust and light grey elements throughout the uniform."

The Bulls will debut the uniforms in a game for the first time on Nov. 18, when they host the Orlando Magic. The first 10,000 fans to arrive that night will also receive an Ayo Dosunmu City Edition shirt.

After that, the Bulls will wear the jerseys on Dec. 10 (against the Dallas Mavericks), Jan. 13 (Oklahoma City Thunder), Feb. 24 (Brooklyn Nets), March 3 (Phoenix Suns) and April 9 (Detroit Pistons), the final game of the regular season.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.