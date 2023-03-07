Bulls Release ‘All-Access' Episode on Patrick Beverley, Chicago Roots

Bulls release 'All-Access' episode on Patrick Beverley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

From Chicago . . .

Patrick Beverley playing with the Bulls is special for a countless number of people including himself, the people he grew up with and those looking up to him.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He didn't grow up in the best circumstances on the west side of Chicago. Raised only by his mother, he attended John Marshall High School, which he said was "one of the worst high schools" back in his time.

"For me, growing up, me and my friends snuck into the United Center," Beverley said on Bulls TV. "'Hey, hold the door open.' We [are] up there where the lightbulbs are. I'm seeing Michael Jordan he's this small in person. Looking down at the [floor]. Grandma has the TV on the porch. Bulls winning championships. Yeah, it was a vibe."

A vibe, indeed.

What became more of "a vibe" was his ultra-successful high school career. In his senior year, he led the state of Illinois in scoring, averaging 37.3 points per game, along with eight steals, six rebounds and six assists per game, according to BallIsLife.

Beverley and reporters Sam Smith and NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson reflected on classic Marshall and Simeon battles in the IHSA State tournament between Beverley and Derrick Rose.

Beverley mentioned the term "twin" to refer to his "brotherhood" with Rose.

"He did some special things here, some really special things here," Beverley said. "For me to come here and, you know, try to do the same thing, I'm excited."

RELATED: Vučević endorses Jokić's historic MVP candidacy

The hometown hero has helped on the floor so far. He's mentioned many times since his arrival he wants to "impact winning." Through his loud presence, constant communication and leadership, he's helped plenty on the floor.

Not to mention, his persistent on-ball defense and abrasive nature against his opponents. He's a guy you hate to play, but love to have on your team.

And to have him on your team, in Chicago, is all the more special for Beverley and his teammates.

"Patrick is an inner city basketball player who was brought up on the west side of Chicago," said Lamont Bryant, Patrick Beverley's high school coach. "A lot of us don't make it out. How can anybody not like this kid? You're talking about a kid who comes from nowhere, raised by his mom.

"These kids just want to get off the west side of Chicago. Whatever it takes."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.