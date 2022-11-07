Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.

And that is exactly what they did in Monday's 111-97 home win. Despite DeMar DeRozan's scoring impact being muted, Zach LaVine's first 30-point game of the season and contributions up and down the board led the way.

Here are 10 observations:

1. You could not have scripted a worse start for the Bulls, especially given how much a point of emphasis countering the Raptors' aggressive defensive schemes was after Sunday night. In the first 2 minutes, 46 seconds of play, the Bulls shot 1-for-4, coughed up three turnovers and committed four fouls as Toronto jumped in front 8-2, eventually leading by as many as nine in the opening frame and entering the bonus at the 7:51 mark.

2. The Raptors did not back down from their persistent trapping of DeRozan, doubling him on the first possession of the game and just about every touch thereafter. He attempted just one shot and handed out three assists in 10 first quarter minutes, and did not score his first points until an and-one layup through multiple defenders at the 2:43 mark of the second.

With nine points on 2-for-6 shooting for the evening, DeRozan set a new single-game low for field goal attempts in his Bulls tenure. But he also tallied seven assists and six rebounds, and, by his mere presence, freed up countless opportunities for his teammates.

"Tonight was all about his greatness as a player. Because it was a total give himself up for the benefit of the team," head coach Billy Donovan said of DeRozan postgame. "He read the floor, the way he was being guarded, and he made the right basketball plays."

3. The difference for the Bulls in this one was others stepped up. In the first quarter, LaVine (nine points), Goran Dragić (eight) and Javonte Green (seven) combined for 24 points as the Bulls pulled ahead 30-27 entering the second. Green, for his omnipresent energy, and Dragić, for his quick decision-making, entered earlier than their typical rotation stints for Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu — who particularly struggled by missing three 3-pointers and committing a turnover in his first stint — to splendid results.

4. Derrick Jones Jr. added five quick points on and and-one layup and fastbreak dunk to open the second quarter and the Bulls' bench was rolling, even playing without Andre Drummond for the sixth straight game. By halftime, the Bulls' bench held a 25-16 scoring advantage, and ended the game 35-28 in that department. Jones led the way with 12 points, while Dragić added nine and Green eight.

5. That aforementioned DeRozan and-one put the Bulls ahead 13 points with less than three minutes to play in the first half. The Raptors, in turn, responded with a 10-2 run to make it a five-point game at the break, threatening a comeback. But the Bulls rebuilt a double-digit advantage with a 17-8 run to open the third quarter and did not look back, leading by as many as 21 before eventually winning by 14.

6. Twenty-two turnovers aside — and those were indeed an issue — the Bulls were more decisive making decisions and passes on the back end of double-teams than on Sunday. Particularly traps on DeRozan, but also when the Raptors hurled increased defensive attention at LaVine and Nikola Vučević in the second half.

Here is one poignant example from early in the third quarter:

Vooch from the corner 👌 pic.twitter.com/FVKtEfY59T — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 8, 2022

In all, the Bulls finished the game with 30 assists on 42 made field goals. Not only that, every Bull that played real rotation minutes handed out at least two assists, and they placed six players in double figures in the scoring column.

7. LaVine, playing the second leg of the back-to-back after sitting the first for knee management purposes, picked up the scoring slack for DeRozan, and in encouraging fashion, given his apparent lack of comfort and burst on drives early in the season.

In the first quarter, he slashed for a dunk and layup, then buried stepback midrange and 3-point jumpers. And early in the fourth, he heated up in a hurry to score nine points in 1 minute, 46 seconds, finishing an and-one and burying two 3s to lead the run that stretched the Bulls' lead past 20.

ZACH IN MAX MODE 🤑 pic.twitter.com/xE36VEZxzo — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 8, 2022

For the game, LaVine finished with 30 points and five assists, shooting 11-for-20 from the field and 4-for-8 from 3-point range. It was his first 30-point outing of the season.

"When he takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities, as many as he can get, it's great for us," Donovan said. "The ball found him and he also made some plays. I thought he had a really efficient night offensively."

8. Following an 11-rebound, 11-assist performance on Sunday in which he was a +15 in 32 minutes, Alex Caruso was again everywhere defensively in this one, blowing up screening actions, stripping Raptors ball-handlers on drives and sticking his nose into the fray to wrestle free with contested rebounds. His final stat line was peak Caruso: four points, six assists, six rebounds, two steals and blocks apiece, and a +18 plus-minus in 28 minutes.

9. Caruso's urgency seeped up and down the Bulls' depth chart, as they combined to smother the Raptors on the glass one night after Toronto pulled down 23 offensive rebounds and scored 27 second-chance points. On Monday, the Bulls outrebounded the Raptors sizably and held them to five offensive boards and four second-chance points.

That helped the hosts level the possession battle (taking 80 field goal attempts to Toronto's 85) after being out-attempted from the field 103-88 on Sunday.

"I always say there's certain parts of the game where the scouting report is out the window," Donovan said. "50-50 balls, rebounding, getting back in transition. There's a lot of things besides scouting that comes into the game that you gotta win. And I thought today we did a better job than we did last night."

10. As mentioned, Williams (at the 9:14 mark) and Dosunmu (at 7:51) were pulled earlier than usual from their first quarter stints amid the Bulls' choppy start. Although Caruso and Dragić — deservedly — later closed the contest over them, both rebounded later to put together solid outings.

Dosunmu made two of his next four 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points. With 10 points, Williams eclipsed double figures for the eighth time in his last 10 games, and with six rebounds (three offensive), cleared five boards in his fifth straight contest. That included a forceful putback late in the fourth to help quell a last-gasp Raptors comeback attempt.

Next up for the Bulls: Home for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

