Bulls Re-Sign Forward Justin Lewis to Two-Way Contract

Bulls re-sign F Justin Lewis to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls announced on Tuesday the re-signing of forward Justin Lewis to a two-way contract.

It's a nice story.

The Bulls liked Lewis enough to sign him immediately to a two-way contract the night of last June's NBA draft, when the Marquette product surprisingly went undrafted. After Lewis suffered a significant ACL injury during an offseason workout, the Bulls liked him enough to open up their practice facility and rehabilitation experts for Lewis. And now, five months after the team waived him because of the ACL injury, they've re-signed him.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The two-way roster spot became available when the Bulls converted guard Carlik Jones' two-way deal to a standard NBA contract following Goran Dragic's departure. The Bulls have cycled through two-way contracts all season. They waived Kostas Antetokounmpo, whom they originally signed after waiving Lewis last October, to sign Jones. And they waived Malcolm Hill last month to sign forward Terry Taylor.

Now comes the return of Lewis, who averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds over two seasons at Marquette.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.