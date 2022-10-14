Bulls Q&A: Alex Caruso Talks Chicago Pride, Lonzo Ball, LeBron James

Bulls Q&A: Alex Caruso talks Chicago pride, Lonzo, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This summer, the city of College Station, Texas named a basketball court in the Castlegate community where Alex Caruso grew up after the Chicago Bulls’ guard.

The gesture touched Caruso deeply, given his connection to the city. Not only did Caruso spend long days and nights on the court, he helped lead Texas A&M to a program record for victories and a Sweet Sixteen berth in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But truth be told, Caruso seems to connect with every community where he resides. He became a fan favorite — and earned LeBron James’ respect — during his rise from a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to integral piece of a championship team.

And in his first season with the Bulls, Caruso’s style of play resonated with a city and fan base that appreciates hard work and hustle.

Caruso sat down this week for a lengthy interview with NBC Sports Chicago. Following is a slightly edited version of the conversation.

NBC Sports Chicago: What is it like having your hometown dedicate a court in your name?

Caruso: "For me, man, it was really special. I had a lot of people ask me when they saw it or heard the news about it if I actually played at that court. I was faithfully there from 4th grade until I graduated high school.

"There was a group of old men who played Tuesdays and Thursdays when I was in 7th or 8th grade and I would show up and hope I could get an odd number and squeeze in and play with them. Or I’d play 1-on-1 there. So, lots of great memories.

"And then the event itself was pretty sweet. There were a couple hundred people there, a bunch of people from the city council, parks and recreation department, a couple old coaches. I spoke and talked to fans and signed some autographs. I’ve been away from home so much over the last six, seven years that it’s nostalgic to go back."

Hometown hero: Alex Caruso!



The city of College Station, Texas honored AC by naming the court in Castlegate Park “Alex Caruso Court.”



AC hooped here countless times as a kid 👏 pic.twitter.com/bPlZvN4EMS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 30, 2022

The court naming seems to indicate you represent a lot of hope and dreams for that area. Do you feel that responsibility?

"I don’t know if responsibility is the word. But there’s definitely a sense of pride that I take being where I’m from and taking the path I had. At the moment, I was so present I didn’t really understand what I was doing. But now that I’m a little older and looking back on it, understanding that, man, there’s a bunch of my friends who played sports in high school, went to college and played and then that was the end of the road. I am very humbled to make it to this level. I’m also pretty proud of what I’ve done and hopefully kids can see that and the lessons that come with that."

You’ve quickly become a fan favorite at the United Center. Do you feel a connection to Chicago?

"I love Chicago. Obviously, the weather is the weather. You can’t change that part of the package. But fans are great. It’s a great sports city. The food is great.

"I don’t go out a lot. But when I do go to restaurants, it’s always the same thing. It’s first people asking me if it’s really me. They think I’m a phantom or I wouldn’t actually be out in public. Then it’s, ‘Man, we love watching you play. We love how hard you play.’ It’s just an appreciation. They understand how hard I worked to get here. They understand how hard I play the game.

"That’s what people want. They spend their hard-earned money to watch us play a game. They just want to be entertained. But they also want to know you’re giving it your all and trying your hardest. It’s their escape from reality to come watch us play. To have that responsibility, it’s a lot of fun and it’s nice to see the recognition for it."

Those players always have resonated with this city, from the mid-1970s backcourt of Jerry Sloan and Norm Van Lier to Joakim Noah.

"That’s Chicago, though, right? People put their hard hat on and go to work every day. Rain, sleet or snow, they’re showing up and doing their job.

"That’s kind of the same mentality I’ve had to have to make it to the NBA and now to stick around. I’m not planning on changing that because that’s really what separates getting to the league and staying in the league — the work. A lot of times guys come in and they make it and relax a little bit. You don’t maximize your opportunity. For me, I’m just trying to see how long I can play basketball for and a lot of that has to do with how hard you’re willing to work."

You’re a team guy. But is making an All-Defense team a goal?

"It’d be nice. I don’t think it’s something I go into each game and each day thinking about. But I think it’s something that maybe through the process of how I play and the intangibles that I bring to this team and the things I need to provide for us to be a good team, there’s a chance. A lot of that comes with a little bit of team success too. If I play well and the team plays well, usually guys get recognition."

Do you think you were on that path last season?

"Maybe? I might’ve been. I think I was up there for steals per game before I got the injury bug and didn’t get consistent minutes the second half of the season.

"Most of the good players in the league know when they play the team I’m on, I’m usually going to be their assignment. I wouldn’t say they think it’s going to be easy. Whether they respect me or not, that’s for them to say. But I think they know they’re going to have to work that night."

How and when did your love for defense begin? Most people are in their driveway dreaming of making game-winning shots.

"I still did all that. I just always had a knack for defense. I had pretty good anticipation. I’m a smart player. In high school my senior year, I averaged like 4.5 steals a game. I would just start jumping passing lanes. We were a super aggressive defense. I went from that to kind of honing it in college and then professionally learning how to play. It’s always just been an easy way for me to get on the court. It’s kind of in my DNA."

Beyond your own instinct, do you credit anyone for your basketball instincts? Who impacted you?

"Definitely my Dad a little bit — former player, former coach. He knows the game. I remember when I was a ballboy for A&M when I was a little kid, we would show up to games early and then once the games were over, we’d turn on the talkshow with the play-by-play guy and they’d have one of the assistant (coaches) on. We’d talk about the game and how the other team played.

"And then just my love for the game. I watch people. I’d listen to guys like (Rajon) Rondo. I’d listen to guys like LeBron. J-Kidd (Jason). Frank Vogel. Phil Handy. Everybody in LA was older than me and had so much more experience, I stole a lot from them. Now I’m trying to bring it here."

Do you feel you can still learn?

"Oh, definitely, I’m still learning. I was thinking about this today. Coach (Billy Donovan) was talking in the film before practice about trying to get 1 percent better each day as a team. He said a year from now, you’ll be that much better. And I was thinking back to a year ago to where I am now in preseason, and I feel I’ve gotten better in a lot of aspects. Understanding the game. How to run the offense. Putting guys in position defensively. Trying to lead other players. I don’t feel I’ve maxed out any of those qualities yet. So I feel like as long as I’m playing, I’m always going to try to continue to learn."

You seem matter-of-fact and pragmatic so you don’t strike me as one who plays the what-if game much. But you saw what you and Lonzo (Ball) were doing last year. How much do you miss that?

"A lot, man. We have a lot of the same qualities — that anticipation, the knack for making the right play, getting deflections. And then he’s so lethal in transition. His numbers are off the charts. Mine were pretty decent too. We can play off each other in transition and it’s a lot of fun. We fly around. We cover up for other people. We cover up for each other. And then you can put us on the other team’s best player and go 1-on-1 most times and have a pretty good chance of getting a stop.

"It was a lot of fun for me just being out there and have another guy like I had in LA with that championship run where it was just like, ‘The other team has no chance.’ I miss it a little bit, yeah."

Do you just have to say, ‘I hope that happens again?’

"Yeah, as you said, logical thinking. You look at what’s in front of you. You play with what you got. That’s the league. But I know once he comes back, it’s going to be like it was before. We’re going to cause havoc for people.

"Lonzo is a special talent. He’s the second overall pick for a reason. And he’s gotten better each year. He has become such a good catch-and-shoot guy. He’s a big piece for us."

Do you feel extra pressure until he comes back to be that main point-of-attack guy defensively?

"I don’t think so. Even last year — this is just my mentality ever since playing in LA — I want to be the best defender on the team. Whether I am or not, that’s up for debate. But the standard I hold myself to keeps me at a high level. If I play a certain way, it’s infectious. If I’m playing hard and I’m talking and pointing out things, other guys will follow. Lonzo does that too. When you have both of us doing it, it’s a lot of fun."

In your exit interview with us (reporters in April), you mentioned wanting to work on your lower body to maximize your availability. What specifically did you work on and do you have a goal for games played?

"I just had a good consistent program with our strength guys. They were sending me stuff to work on back in Texas. Being consistent with my recovery and flexibility. Being in a more athletic position and being able to recover faster. All that is just consistent work. Being durable is all about pushing yourself to the max, rewinding and getting back to square one.

"I don’t have specific games (goal). I want to play as many as I can. I think my career high is in the 60s. (Editor’s note: It’s 64, in 2019-20.) Maybe if we get to 70 that would be a good number. But I’m not going to limit myself. If I can play, I will play."

You also said something on Media Day that I’m calling you on. You said you’d maybe not pursue every loose ball to save yourself diving into the stands or something. That’s not you, though, right?

"I did get out of the way of a charge from Zion (Williamson) in the first game of the preseason because I just wasn’t ready physically to take that yet. But I got one in the last game and even that was just a 50 percent effort charge. I tried to limit myself in the preseason. But once the ball goes up for real, that will probably be thrown out the window."

What does your relationship with LeBron and his respect for you mean to you?

"He helped me reach new levels of my game that I maybe didn’t have the confidence to reach at a certain point in my career. He enabled me to get on the court because we had such good chemistry. I was able to play off him and understand the game. I learned so much just from watching him. Work ethic. Getting in the gym. Working on your body. Making sure you recover. Putting the work in pre-practice. He shows up and plays every night. He’s out there as the best player, No. 1 on the scouting report. And he’s going hard.

"For me, it was just a great experience to be around it. There was a lot of verbal communication. But also just being able to watch him and see how he works, what it’s like to be a professional.

"He’s stingy when it comes to competing. He wants to win. That chemistry we formed was validating for me. He showed me how to chase greatness."

He has received credit for this as his career progressed. But I used to make the point early in his career that he didn’t get enough credit for his basketball IQ.

"If he’s not the smartest, he’s probably 1A or 1B with Rondo for smartest players that I’ve ever played with. Just as far as the encyclopedia of knowledge they have on players, coaches, sets coaches like to run, how teams like to play, tendencies. All that stuff is stuff I’ve taken and I’m like, ‘All right, I know this guy loves to go left. I know this guy isn’t going to try to get to the rim. He’s going to stay in the midrange so I can stay pushed up on him. This guy is super aggressive; you can backdoor him.’ It’s part of my growth too."

Not trying to put you out to pasture just yet since you have a long career ahead but you seem very natural on JJ Redick’s podcast. Do you have any desire for post-career media stuff?

"Who knows? I love basketball. I love talking basketball. I’m a basketball junkie at heart.

"I’ve thought about it. But that’s a long way away. We’ve got to give a shoutout to JJ. That dude does such a good job. He and (co-host) Tommy (Alter) are really insightful. I always love doing their podcast and then listening to other people. DeMar (DeRozan) has done it a couple times. It’s great stories and insight."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.