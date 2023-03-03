Bulls Promote G-League Carlik Jones to Standard NBA Contract

Bulls promote Carlik Jones to a standard NBA contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are moving Carlik Jones, the G-League's leading scorer per game, from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, the team confirmed.

Roster Update: We have signed G Carlik Jones. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 4, 2023

Jones' contract with the Bulls will replace the likes of Goran Dragic, who was released by the Bulls on Tuesday to give him the ability to sign with a contender. Dragic reportedly visited with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and could be closing in on a deal soon.

Jones, 25, is receiving credit where credit is due. As aforementioned, he's the leading scorer per game of the G-League and was recently named the NBA G-League Player of the Month for the month of February.

He's averaging 26.1 points per game in 16 games with the Windy City Bulls this season. He's shooting 49.2 percent from the field on just over 19 shots per game. Jones is also averaging 7.4 assists per game.

Jones has played up with the Bulls in two games this season, scoring three points. The Bulls currently maintain the 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings by way of a 29-34 record.

