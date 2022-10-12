Bulls Preseason Takeaways, From Position Battles to Vučević'S Usage

Bulls preseason takeaways: Position battles, Vučević's use originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you’re going to play a game, you might as well try to win it. And so a 3-1 preseason is in the books for the Chicago Bulls.

But of course, the preseason is about much more than team record. It’s about team performance.

With coach Billy Donovan strongly leaning towards using a 10-man rotation that doesn’t feature DeMar DeRozan leading the second unit when the action gets real at the Oct. 19 regular season opener in Miami, there is plenty to parse through following four exhibitions.

Here are the six biggest takeaways:

Patrick Williams could be a reserve

Even his strong, 22-point finish against a Milwaukee Bucks team that sat all its prominent players seemed to point in this direction. Because it came with the Bulls resting DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Williams has yet to consistently find his most effective role playing alongside high-usage players.

Could playing him with the second unit unlock his most optimal contributions to the team? That’s a decision for Donovan, who consistently has said he is trying to find the right combinations for his planned two five-man units.

Javonte Green’s sizzling shooting isn’t sustainable. He averaged 15 points while knocking down 20 of 28 shots, including six of nine from 3-point range. But it’s his willingness to take the open shot to relieve pressure off the primary scorers — and Green’s ability to read the game — that stand out.

“Most of Javonte’s career has been spent on the back end of the bench where he has come in where maybe the game was out of hand or the game wasn’t going well and somebody injected him in there and got his energy into the game,” Donovan said. “With the way things fell last year with our injuries, in particular to Patrick, it opened up an opportunity for him to start.

“And I think with the number of minutes he got and being a rotational player night in and night out, you learn things from that. He’s being guarded differently. There are things he was able to see from last season that he could go work on this summer.”

Ayo Dosunmu is the Bulls' starting point guard

Nine days ago, starting point guard was the Bulls' biggest rotational question mark. By providing steady, two-way play in that role in all four preseason games, Ayo Dosunmu made it an obvious choice.

"Basically, yes," Donovan said after the finale when asked if Dosunmu had locked down the starting job, a rare move for Donovan, who typically plays his lineup decisions close to the vest and continues to play coy in the power forward department.

Dosunmu averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot 6-for-11 from 3-point range while averaging 24.5 minutes in the preseason. While any Bulls player will tell you that replacing Lonzo Ball is impossible, Donovan clearly trusts Dosunmu and hopes his positional size, ball security and readiness to push pace will at least partially compensate.

Nikola Vučević looks comfortable

No player sacrificed more last season.

Vučević is a team-first player, but he loudly — for him — announced on media day his intention to get back to his basics of working more from the inside out. Yes, he can still serve as a pick-and-pop option, as his 7-for-14 shooting from 3-point range showed.

But more important, Vučević averaged 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 68 percent overall because the Bulls achieved their goal of increasing paint touches. That doesn’t always mean Vucevic will shoot; his 3.3 assists are evidence of that. Paint touches can lead to kick-outs for teammates’ 3-pointers.

But Vučević and the Bulls clearly established a presence down low early in games. And for a former two-time All-Star entering a contract year, he looks ready to rise to the occasion, even flashing active hands on defense.

“I think he’s got enough confidence in his own ability that wherever you put him, he can be effective and productive,” Donovan said.

Zach LaVine looks rusty

By the end of the first two-game trip in Washington, this takeaway could be dropped into the nitpick basket. LaVine almost always rises to the occasion when the bright lights flip

But for a two-time All-Star who underwent an offseason arthroscopic knee procedure and became a father for the first time, limiting his usual routine of playing 5-on-5 in the offseason, it’s notable for now.

LaVine posted 9 assists to 10 turnovers in a mere 62 minutes. He only played the first half of the preseason opener and sat out the finale. Donovan and teammates have raved about his pop in practices. And it’s also notable that LaVine’s defensive activity and commitment stood out during his two-and-a-half games.

But LaVine looked like a player still working his way into game shape during those brief appearances. The Bulls also are emphasizing an offense in which quick decisions and reads must be made and ball and player movement is paramount. LaVine must limit the careless turnovers.

The second unit flashed chemistry

Whether it featured Williams or Green, the reserves played well overall as a unit.

Alex Caruso did Alex Caruso-like things. He averaged 1.5 steals in 18.3 minutes and finished with a line of 6 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in the finale.

After a rough opener, Goran Dragić settled in and displayed his ability to drive aggressively, either scoring or spraying out to open shooters. Dragić shot 52.4 percent overall even with his 3-point shoot betraying him for now.

The biggest revelation may have been Andre Drummond. Beyond his known rebounding, Drummond flashed a diverse and well-rounded offensive game that even featured him sinking three 3-pointers against the Raptors. While that likely won’t continue, his passing prowess should. He averaged 2 assists in 16 minutes.

Dalen Terry is fun

The first-round pick likely will be on the outside looking in when the regular-season rotation is first set. But as Ayo Dosunmu proved last season, things can change.

And if Terry gets the call, give him credit that he’s already somewhat of a known commodity.

Not that he will for sure impact regular-season games the same way he did exhibitions, where he averaged 6.5 points in 16 minutes on 55 percent shooting with a notable 2.8 assists. The pace of the game, not to mention the competition, will increase.

But Terry’s energy and athleticism look to be constants. If he’s thrown out there, his ability to run the floor, handle and distribute offensively and compete defensively will be present.

