Bulls Prepare for Heat, Who They Swept 3-0 During Regular Season

TORONTO --- Flush with victory, Nikola Vucevic had to think for awhile before answering why he thinks the Chicago Bulls enjoyed so much regular-season success against the Miami Heat.

“It’s been awhile,” Vucevic said, smiling, in a Bulls’ locker room still processing their play-in victory over the Toronto Raptors.

That earned them a Friday night date in Miami against the Heat, a team the Bulls went 3-0 against this season. They won on the road in the regular-season opener last Oct. 19, again in Miami last Dec. 20 and then at the United Center last month.

“They’re a switching team. We moved the ball well. Defensively, we did a good job on Jimmy (Butler) and Bam (Adebayo) and (Tyler) Herro as well,” Vucevic said. “We will have to play better early in the game. Especially against Miami, a team with a lot of experience.

“But I can give you a better answer (Thursday).”

Vucevic smiled as he said this, but his part about getting off to a better start is a nod to the Bulls’ poor start against the Raptors. Especially for a Heat team that finished in the seventh seed and then laid an egg at home against the Atlanta Hawks, the Bulls know they’re going to face a motivated opponent.

“It’s going to be a desperate game,” Alex Caruso said. “They didn’t play great the last game against Atlanta, who punched them in the mouth early. I think they’ll be a little bit more prepared to fight from the beginning. You know the competitive greatness of Jimmy and Kyle (Lowry). We know they’ll be ready to play. It’s the same mindset for us. Be locked in and do what we do well.”

Coach Billy Donovan essentially said to disregard what happened in the regular season. With a chance to earn the eighth seed and face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, Friday is a new game.

“We know going there it’s another great road test against a team that’s seasoned and coming off a loss. They’ll look to rebound and play to their identity and style,” Donovan said. “We have a lot to get ready for. There are things we can take from those three games, but those are over now. This is a new challenge.”

