Bulls Postseason Tickets Now on Sale

By Peter Marzano

Tickets for potential Chicago Bulls playoff games went on sale Thursday, as the Bulls gear up for next week's play-in game, the first of what they hope is two games prior to a potential postseason berth.

The Bulls are locked into the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with just two games left in the regular season, meaning they will play the 9th seed, either the Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors, for a berth in the final play-in game.

If the Bulls win their first play-in game next Wednesday night, they will play the loser of the play-in game between the 7 and 8 seeds of the Eastern Conference for a berth into the postseason.

Since the Bulls are the lowest seed in the play-in tournament with a record of 38-42, both play-in games would be played on the road.

Shall the Bulls advance to the postseason, it would set up a first-round rematch of last year's playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Bulls guaranteed to host Games 3 and 4 of that potential series, in addition to a potential Game 6.

Currently, the lowest price for a ticket for a potential Game 3 of the first round on Ticketmaster is $79 before fees.

The Bulls duel the playoff-hopeful Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Friday night before closing the regular season at the United Center against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

 

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

 

