Bulls-Pelicans Preseason Preview: Starting PG Watch, Zion's Return

Bulls-Pelicans preview: Starting PG watch, Zion’s return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls basketball is back.

Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT, the Bulls open their four-game preseason schedule by hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And while this Bulls preseason doesn’t carry the same intrigue as 2021 — when an overhauled roster of players first took the floor — there is still plenty to glean from the team’s first live game action since the Bucks ousted them in the first round of the playoffs in May.

You can catch the game on NBC Sports Chicago PLUS or by streaming here.

Here are three storylines to track during the action:

Who will be Bulls' starting point guard?

With Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said on media day that he will take training camp and the preseason to experiment with different lineup combinations before selecting a — temporary, the Bulls hope — replacement at starting point guard.

The candidates, as Donovan laid out then, are Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.

Since, Donovan has not tipped his hand, as each Bulls practice during training camp has featured different personnel groupings.

“Each day it's different teams,” Dragić said after Monday’s practice. “Coach Billy wants to mix up the players so everybody gets a feel for each other. Probably we're gonna see tomorrow who's gonna play with which unit and how.”

Indeed, albeit an exhibition, Tuesday’s game marks the first opportunity to read substantive tea leaves. Who will Donovan start? Who looks sharp? Which backcourt — and five-man — combinations are the most effective?

Each of Donovan’s options bring something different to the table. Dragić is the most experienced player of the bunch, particularly as a true point guard; Caruso is the team’s best defender and is certain to close games; Dosunmu is already an impact defender and could be in for a breakout second season; and, as currently constructed, White is the team’s second-best 3-point shooter.

While Tuesday's game will offer nothing close to a definitive resolution on this topic, it is worth monitoring as the team's biggest position battle of camp.

Bulls new-look offense

While Donovan has shied away from calling it a new system, the Bulls are emphasizing making their offense more “random” in 2022-23 — or, in other words, less predictable.

"How do you get a little bit more randomness, where [opposing defenses] are just not keying in on DeMar (DeRozan)? They're not just keying in on Zach (LaVine)?" Donovan said after Monday's practice. "We've gotta make it also, not only easier for them, but have other guys play to their strengths. Where they're having to make a little bit more reads. There's more randomness just coming down.

"That's gotta be something that we keep building out. It's certainly not where it needs to be today. But I've seen them, from Day 1, make some progress."

Similar to evaluating their point guard options, Tuesday marks a good chance to test out these principles in live competition. Even if the results are sloppy, the process will be important to watch. Donovan wants his team to play with tempo, space the floor, and exhibit better ball and player movement.

Here is the first opportunity to show that his message is taking hold.

"For us, we're playing against each other every day. I like that sometimes, because the defense knows what's coming. But also, they (the offense) have to make reads about how the defense is guarding them. So it's not just: 'This is the play,'" Donovan said. "We'll get a chance to see some of it. I don't think it's gonna be perfect, I think it's gonna have to be something we have to continually stay focused on building out and getting better. Playing against different opponents I think helps you do that."

Of course, how much we take away from the Bulls’ offensive process is directly correlated to how much the team’s key veterans play.

Last preseason, DeRozan, LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vučević all averaged north of 28 minutes per game (with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams both also over 20), as the largely new roster sought to establish chemistry.

This year, Donovan has not committed to a firm minutes plan, saying it will be an ongoing discussion between him, his players, and the Bulls’ medical staff over the course of the next week.

Zion Williamson returns from injury

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot last summer. It was a long road back, fraught with uneven rehabilitation and rumors of discontent in New Orleans.

However, the 2022 offseason saw Williamson ink a max extension with the club and, according to the third-year forward, grind himself into the best shape of his NBA career. While Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are each questionable for Tuesday’s contest, Williamson is poised for his first game action since May 2021.

"I feel like I'm at my best right now... Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great."



-@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/8GPlRBsxnl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 26, 2022

Regardless of how much he plays, that will be must watch television.

It’s easy to forget just how dominant Williamson was the last time he played. So let this be a reminder that he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and shot 61.1 percent from the floor across 61 appearances in 2020-21, earning his first career All-Star selection in the process.

With the result of Tuesday’s game immaterial, Bulls fans can enjoy one of the league’s most enthralling talents making his long-awaited return. Williamson, remember, has lit up the United Center in the preseason before — in October 2019, he put on a show to the tune of 29 points on 12-for-13 shooting as a rookie.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.