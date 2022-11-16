Bulls-Pelicans Injury Report Lists Zion Williamson, Coby White Out

Zion Williamson, Coby White out for Bulls vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls will catch a shorthanded Pelicans team in Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans.

Star forward Zion Williamson, according to the team's latest injury report update, will miss the contest with a right foot contusion. It is his second consecutive absence with the injury, including Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On the Bulls' side, Coby White (left quad contusion) will miss his eighth straight game. And Lonzo Ball, of course, remains out as he rehabs from September's knee surgery.

Williamson is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 56.6 percent to start the 2022-23 season. In last Wednesday's 115-111 Pelicans win at the United Center, he finished with 19 points and five rebounds, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter.

But don't underestimate New Orleans in his absence. The Pelicans are 2-1 with Williamson out of the lineup this season, notching wins over the Mavericks and Grizzlies while taking the loss to the Suns.

This is the final time the Bulls and Pelicans will meet in the 2022-23 regular season.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.