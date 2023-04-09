Bulls' Patrick Williams Wants to Make Playing All 82 Games a Habit

Williams wants to make playing all 82 games a habit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls started five veterans for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center, a game that essentially meant nothing except for maintaining rhythm in advance of Wednesday’s play-in game in Toronto.

But don’t tell anybody on the Bulls that.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“You got a lot of guys who love to hoop,” Patrick Williams said. “That’s really where it stems from. There’s no other ego. Guys love to compete. I think that’s what you’re seeing.”

Williams isn’t yet a veteran, but he’s learning the value of availability from them. Not that he needed to be led far: In his pandemic-shortened, 72-game rookie season, he missed one game with a thigh contusion.

“Man, that one game killed me,” Williams said.

So imagine how Williams felt when Mitchell Robinson’s flagrant foul caused him to tear ligaments in his left wrist that needed surgery, limiting him to 17 games last season.

Such plays are out of any player’s control. Doing the between-game work to maximize the opportunity to be available is not.

“After missing so many games last year, I didn’t want to miss anything that I can control,” Williams said. “Prehab, rehab, making sure I’m physically and mentally there. I want to play them all. That was my mindset coming in.

“It’s a blessing to play all 82. It was something that I definitely wanted to do and something I want to continue to do throughout the course of my career.”

Williams and Nikola Vucevic both played all 82 games for the first time in their respective careers. Williams is in his third season, Vucevic his 12th.

In this era of load management, the Bulls are the anti-load management team. Six regulars---Williams, Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White---played in 74 games or more. Alex Caruso played in 67, which represents a career-high.

“Outside of the Lonzo (Ball) situation and Javonte (Green), we’ve been pretty fortunate,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Zach missing four of the first eight games and us looking at having to manage his back-to-backs, we’ve kind of gotten through that. He was able to play a lot of them. PatBev (Patrick Beverley) has been pretty durable.

“I’m really happy for Patrick. Last year, he had one of those injuries where there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Indeed, which is why Williams talking to Vucevic just Saturday about both of them playing in all 82 games carried such weight.

“Obviously seeing Vooch being strategic on his routine has been huge. DeMar and Zach are like that too. PBev. They make sure they’re ready for each game, whether it’s lifting before or lifting after,” Williams said. “Things that they do---'back-to-back (games), I do this, day between (games) I do this, practice day I do this’---to make sure their body feels good, whatever that might be for them. Seeing the benefits of it and that it works is huge.

“You’re not going to feel great every night. But showing up and wanting to compete is still important.”

Williams said this as he sported a cut over his left eye that needed five stitches to close. He suffered it on Friday night in Dallas. But game No. 82 beckoned.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.