Bulls' Patrick Williams Talks Zion Williamson, Defensive Strides

Williams out to continue defensive strides in Zion matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Williams always embraces defensive challenges against the NBA's elite. And even in just 102 total games, he has seen his fair share in his young NBA career.

On Wednesday in New Orleans, another one may await in Zion Williamson, who is questionable for the Pelicans' game against the Grizzlies Tuesday night and is thus up in the air against the Chicago Bulls.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If he plays, it will be the third time Williams has faced Williamson this season, including a preseason matchup in October and a 115-111 home loss last week.

Early in that preseason meetup, Williamson got the better of Williams on multiple occasions, appearing to overwhelm the third-year forward physically with his unprecedented blend of size and speed. One month later, Williams started better, stonewalling a handful of drives with the help of timely double-teams as the Bulls held Williamson to eight points and four field goal attempts through three quarters.

The Pelicans' superstar got rolling in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points and drawing four free throw attempts. And Williams, who took accountability for breakdowns in that stretch, actually finished the game on the bench in favor of Alex Caruso.

But there were positives to take away.

"I do think he got the better of me (in the preseason game), just in terms of me not being ready to battle. But I think I'm playing totally different (now) than I did in preseason," Williams said in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago after Tuesday's practice. "I think I'm playing much better than I did in preseason on both ends.

"In preseason, I was a little bit robotic in terms of not making plays. I was a little too caught up in making sure I do certain things right instead of trusting my instincts and going to make plays. I'm doing that more now, so last game I did that a little bit more."

Head coach Billy Donovan stressed that the task of containing Williamson is a collective one. Williams acknowledged that dynamic as well.

"We're always guarding with five. That's our motto, defensively," he said.

But he also maintained that does not affect his personal defensive mindset.

"The first option, for me, is always one-on-one. I feel like I have the capability to do that," Williams said. "Obviously I'm not 260, 270 (pounds), or whatever he is. But I feel like I'm strong enough. The strongest guy doesn't always win. I think it's the smartest guy, the guy that plays the hardest, works the hardest and works the smartest."

The Bulls ride a two-game losing streak into New Orleans this Wednesday, so Williams taking even another step forward could help his team get back on the right track.

It would also continue a trend of defensive improvement for the third-year forward after a sluggish preseason and beginning of the regular season at both ends of the floor. Since the start of November, Williams is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 29 minutes per game — steps up from his two rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game in October.

Beyond the numbers, Williams has also played with a noticeably higher activity level, inserting himself into plays at both ends.

"I know when I play well and I know when I don't. I don't need anybody else to tell me," Williams said. "I know I didn't play well in the preseason. I know I didn't play well for a stretch there at the beginning of the season. For me, it was just (saying to himself): 'Pat, figure it out.'

"It was never any worry or stress on me, because I knew I was going to on both ends. I think I'm still figuring it out on both ends. But just getting back to playing with energy. If I see a play I can make, whether it's a block, a steal, a rebound, transition, just trying to go make a play. That's been working for me."

That speaks to a few tenants Donovan has spoken about in Williams' development: A need for him to draw motivation to improve from within and grow through adversity.

"I think I can be a really good two-way player in this league, and it's not a lot of guys that can be really good on both sides of the ball," Williams said. "It takes a lot to do each and every night. But I feel like I have the skill set and the talent to be able to do it. I would sell myself short if I don't.

"Whatever adversity comes through, or whatever I go through, whether it's feeling tired, it (the game) taking a toll on you physically, I feel like that's just part of the growth process that I have to go through. I embrace it, in the sense that, it didn't start out well for me in preseason, it didn't start out well for me at the beginning of the season. But you come out of it, and you're better because you went through it."

Now, it's about keeping it up.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.