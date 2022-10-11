Bulls' Patrick Williams, Nikola Vučević Lead Way in Preseason Finale

Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides.

Here are nine observations:

1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.

The Bucks, meanwhile, sat just about everyone: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, George Hill, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Serge Ibaka and Thanasis Antetokounmpo all did not suit up; even Bobby Portis, who was technically active, rode the pine in a tracksuit.

2. Patrick Williams also returned to the Bulls’ first unit after Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. took turns at starting power forward. And he got up 17 shot attempts with the Bulls’ two leading scorers out of the lineup — as it should be.

There were clunky moments early, sure. Hesitating on a corner 3-pointer for his first miss, short-arming a few midrange pull-ups and having a ball speared away by Jordan Nwora on a drive.

But in all it was a very strong offensive performance for Williams, who scored 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting — each of those figures led the team — and did impressive work around the basket; his five makes came on a putback after an aggressive offensive rebound, three loud dunks and a hook shot that drew a goal-tend after sealing deep in the paint. He added two fastbreak dunks, another putback on the offensive glass and a 3-pointer in the second half.

Gimme the hammer, PAW 🔨 pic.twitter.com/chN8Wigrgj — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 12, 2022

Head coach Billy Donovan said pregame that he remains “comfortable” starting either Williams or Green at the starting power forward position and that he and his staff will make their decision for opening night in the coming days. With Ayo Dosunmu poised to start at point, that remains the biggest rotational question for the start of the regular season.

3. Terry, meanwhile, continued to do what he does best: Insert his energy into the game. That particularly showed up on the fastbreak, where he dished two nifty first-quarter assists. One set up Nikola Vučević for a trail 3-pointer, the other was an over-head laser that Javonte Green turned into an and-one layup. He also filled the lane nicely for a pair of open-floor layups in the second half. He is already a fun player in that context.

4. Vučević’s strong preseason finished on a similar note as the previous three games. He had 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and shot 7-for-9 from the floor, 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Again, it stood out that he and his teammates were intentional about establishing him on the interior, especially against an inexperienced Bucks frontcourt.

5. The Bulls’ preseason opener in Chicago — against New Orleans last Tuesday — marked poor first impressions for Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond. The finale was much better.

Drummond catalyzed perhaps the highlight of the game when he stuffed a dunk attempt by Bucks guard AJ Green, leading to a showtimey fastbreak that ended with Alex Caruso feeding a Dragić layup with a no-look pass. He also added 16 points and 9 rebounds.

No 3-pointers in this one, but it remains clear that Drummond is a significant upgrade at the backup center spot from what the Bulls had during a mix-and-match 2021-22.

6. And Dragić looked his crafty veteran self, notably drilling a fall-away midrange jumper, corner 3-pointer and sprinted out to a few transition buckets en route to 13 points (6-for-9) and 4 dimes.

Also notable: Donovan said pregame it is a “real possibility” that the Bulls could open the season with a 10-man rotation. He likes the way his second unit players — mainly Dragić, Caruso, Coby White, Drummond and whichever power forward he brings off the bench — have meshed as a collective.

7. The Dragić-Caruso bench backcourt tandem produced plenty of fun transition sequences, particularly in a third quarter the Bulls won 28-20. Both players thrive pushing pace and are inventive passers, making for a fairly scintillating style of play when their unit is getting enough stops off which to run (an easier proposition against the Bucks as assembled on Tuesday).

Caruso finished with a peak statline: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals, shooting 3-for-9 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3.

8. Dosunmu started at point guard for each of the Bulls’ four preseason games, and looks well on track to continue on in Lonzo Ball’s place once the regular season begins. He didn’t wow — with 8 points and 1 assist — but was again steady at both ends, which has become normal for the 22-year-old second-year guard.

9. Coby White played deeper into the fourth quarter than any of the Bulls regulars aside from Drummond and found his shooting stroke after struggling a bit in that department the last two games. Between the start of the Raptors game and halftime on Tuesday, White shot 4-for-15 and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. In the third and fourth quarters he converted 4-for-7 from distance.

That’s all for the Bulls’ exhibition slate. Next up: The regular-opener against the Heat in Miami on Oct. 19.

