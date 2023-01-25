Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Jersey Retired at His High School

Patrick Williams has jersey retired at his high school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, West Charlotte High School retired Patrick Williams' No. 4 jersey.

"When he was a freshman, I used to tell @patricklw4 to quit passing on the ball!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/FFKN3h5KFT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2023

In his senior year in 2019, Williams averaged 22.1 points, nine rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks. He became the second athlete from WCHS to have his jersey retired behind Kennedy Meeks, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Williams is also the highest-drafted player from Charlotte, taken with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls.

He played one season at Florida State, earning the ACC's sixth-man of the year award on account of averaging nearly 10 points per game and displaying elite defensive skills as a Seminole.

Williams is currently averaging 10.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He's played 46 games this year, halfway through his third year in the NBA.

