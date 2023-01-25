Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Jersey Retired at His High School

By Ryan Taylor

Patrick Williams has jersey retired at his high school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, West Charlotte High School retired Patrick Williams' No. 4 jersey. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In his senior year in 2019, Williams averaged 22.1 points, nine rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks. He became the second athlete from WCHS to have his jersey retired behind Kennedy Meeks, according to the Charlotte Observer

Williams is also the highest-drafted player from Charlotte, taken with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls

He played one season at Florida State, earning the ACC's sixth-man of the year award on account of averaging nearly 10 points per game and displaying elite defensive skills as a Seminole.

Local

Loyola Basketball 38 mins ago

Loyola-Duquesne Interrupted by Attempted On-Court Food Delivery

Chicago Weather 55 mins ago

Timeline, Snowfall Projections Show More Winter Weather in Store for Chicago in Coming Days

Williams is currently averaging 10.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He's played 46 games this year, halfway through his third year in the NBA. 

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us