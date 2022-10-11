Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game

Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Williams saved his best for last.

Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

If he’s playing alongside DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic.

On the night the Chicago Bulls concluded their preseason schedule with a 127-104 victory over a Milwaukee Bucks team who rested all prominent players, coach Billy Donovan named Ayo Dosunmu his starting point guard for the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami.

Whether Williams starts at power forward or not isn’t really the most pressing issue. It’s that the third-year forward takes the style of play he utilized to score a team-high 22 points on a team-high 17 shots into the regular season.

If Williams is playing alongside two current All-Stars and a former one in Vucevic who is playing lights out, he won’t be taking 17 shots. But the way he played against the Bucks---dive cuts, crashing the offensive boards, running lanes in transition---can translate.

“I don’t think any of my shots today were outside of the realm of things I can do when those guys are on the court,” Williams said.

He’s right.

With LaVine and DeRozan resting, Williams dunked four of his nine field goals, including a particularly nasty left-handed jam. Four of his five rebounds came on the offensive end, reflective of how much time Williams spent in the restricted area. After one screen, he sealed his man off and rolled to receive a pass for a layup and another two paint points.

“I told him during the game, he got a lot of different things into the game,” Donovan said. “The aggressiveness part wasn’t always about him putting the ball on the floor or shooting jump shots. It was screen-and-rolls to the basket. It was quick post-ups and we found him. It was getting on the offensive glass. He got out in transition.

“If he does those things, that’s the aggressiveness piece we need.”

Williams said his rim attacks resulted from a mixture of him being mindful of not shooting the ball well during the preseason---he went 1-for-5 from 3-point range again---and reading the defense. In his next breath, Williams, who is both honest and revealing in his postgame reflections, offered another telling comment.

“I try not to think too much,” he said. “When I think a lot out there, it’s kind of when I don’t play too well or overthink the little things that come natural to us. Playing off instinct.”

Instinct. Athleticism. Decisiveness. Aggressiveness.

Donovan set the bar immediately the day before training camp opened. That’s when he said he wanted to see consistent aggression from Williams.

Donovan shook the preseason up by starting Javonte Green one game and in the second half of another in which he experimented with Derrick Jones Jr. Against the Bucks, Williams played like a player in a fight for a starting position.

“I like to be labeled as versatile,” Williams said.

Tuesday night, he showed it.

