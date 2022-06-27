Bulls' Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu Unlikely to Play Summer League

Williams, Dosunmu unlikely to play Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls do not expect third-year forward Patrick Williams or second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu to participate in Summer League games this July, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters during rookie wing Dalen Terry's introductory press conference Monday morning.

Williams, 20, participated in Summer League 2021 in advance of his second NBA season, averaging 21 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across three games. The showcase was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dosunmu, 22, also participated in 2021 after being selected 38th in that year's draft, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in five appearances.

Both players, Donovan added, will work out with the team in Chicago in advance of Summer League. But for two players that project to be rotation fixtures in the upcoming season, the Bulls are taking a measured approach.

Terry is expected to play in Summer League, and, based on his draft status (the Bulls selected him 18th overall), assume a large role.

The Bulls' Summer League slate tips off July 8 against the Dallas Mavericks, and will feature at least four games.

