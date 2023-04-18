Bulls' Patrick Beverley Expects to Make $13-$15 Million in Free Agency

Patrick Beverley expects to make $13-$15 million in FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley inserted important qualities that were absent from the Bulls' team before his arrival.

He added defensive effort, a voice in the locker room and energy on and off the floor. He arrived after the trade deadline via the buyout market. Immediately, the patented "Pat Bev effect" took its course.

In 22 games with the Bulls, he started every single one he played and averaged 27.5 minutes per contest. Beverley averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Due to his play this season, he believes a raise is in his future.

"My game hasn't dropped so I don't think my number that I make this year should drop," Beverley said on his podcast. "I made $13 (million) but the money goes up, so my 13 this year should become 15 next year."

Indeed, Beverley made $13 million by way of an initial contract he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves traded him to the Lakers, who picked up his contract. After he entered the buyout market, the Bulls paid him under $1 million for the rest of the season.

The Bulls likely won't bring back Beverley to next season's team. This offseason, they have Nikola Vučević, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to decide on new contracts. They could also extend DeMar DeRozan, who is eligible for one this summer.

For Beverley, he's willing to see if the Bulls want him back, but he knows he could probably receive more money and interest elsewhere.

"We'll see what happens with the Bulls," Beverley said. "There are a lot of people out there that might want that Pat Bev juice for their team. I'm excited about that. I really am."

Regardless of where Beverley ends up, he's looking for one cultural trait for his next team to possess.

"I just want to be on a team that wants to win," Beverley said. "Regardless of if you have the tools or not, just have a championship mindset from top to bottom."

