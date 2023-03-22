Bulls' Patrick Beverley Abstains From Sex the Night Before Games

Patrick Beverley abstains from sex the night before games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley is committed to a fresh feeling entering games.

"I don't have sex the night before games," Beverley said on his podcast.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Beverley mentioned he wants to have fresh legs heading into games. He doesn't want to fatigue himself before heading into the competition.

He also doesn't want to create trouble at home.

"It'd be hard, though, because you got a game every other day," Beverley said. "You know what I'm saying? So when I was in L.A., like."

"Wifey gonna kill me though."

Science widely deems abstinence for athletic performance reasons ineffective. Sexual activities have zero effect on how an athlete performs in games. It's simply a myth.

Beverley is committed, however, as some athletes are to remain fresh for games. Whatever works to maintain the patented "Pat Bev effect" for the Bulls.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.