Bulls' Pat Beverley Was Motivated by LeBron James' Return to Lakers

Beverley was motivated by LeBron James' return to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls got a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

With a little over a minute left in the game, Patrick Beverley hit a skyhook over LeBron James to extend the lead over his former team to 10 points.

He then gave LeBron James the "too small" gesture and slapped the floor.

Beverley finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

And James' returning from injury for the game motivated Beverley to play well against his former team.

"We locked down. We got a game plan, we're preparing a game plan and everything. LeBron ain't playing, whoa, whoa, whoa, LeBron is playing," Beverley recounted. "Oh this mother f**cker... he got some nerve, he got some nerve to pop up on this game.

"Okay, say less. You feel me? Say less."

When @patbev21 heard LeBron was making his return against the Bulls, he got FIRED up.@PatBevPod @rone pic.twitter.com/BYzv0mpo34 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 29, 2023

Beverley has helped turned around the Bulls' season since joining Chicago after the Lakers traded him away and he was subsequently released.

After the game, Beverley downplayed the gesture.

“I do it to everybody,” he said. “Just having fun, getting lost in the game. We’re not construction workers or guys who have to get up at 4 am. It’s about having fun.”

But based on his comments on his own podcast, he seemed eager to make a statement against LeBron and his former team.

