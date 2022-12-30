Bulls Outlast Pistons Behind Season-High 43 Points From Zach LaVine

10 observations: LaVine scores 43, Bulls outlast Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To kick off a New Year's back-to-back, the Chicago Bulls took care of business at home against the lowly Detroit Pistons Friday night, riding a strong fourth quarter to a 132-118 victory.

The result brings the Bulls' record on the season to 16-19 ahead of a tough stretch that features two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and one against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are 10 observations:

1. Following an impressive comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks, all eyes were on one stat in advance of a matchup with the 9-28 Pistons: The Bulls' 4-8 record against sub-.500 teams, compared to their 5-1 mark against the top three teams in the East (Celtics, Nets, Bucks).

When the Bulls have laid duds against inferior competition — see: Monday's home loss to the Houston Rockets — slow starts have been a theme. So when Jaden Ivey quickly poured in seven points en route to a 12-5 Detroit lead early in the first quarter, alarm bells began to whir.

But the Bulls punched back to quell those — for a time — piecing together a 14-2 run to jump ahead by five. Fueled by 10 points off five Pistons turnovers, they eventually led 33-25 after one.

2. Zach LaVine was in attack-mode from the jump. He scored 18 points in the first quarter with a series of downhill attacks, going 4-for-4 at the rim, 5-for-5 at the foul line and closing the period with this emphatic fastbreak finish:

Zach LaVine closed a big first quarter (18 pts, 6-8 FG) with this monster dunk on a nice alley-oop feed by Coby White.



Then, in the second quarter, he warmed up from long range, making his first three 3-point attempts of the period before two heat-checks fell short. At the half, he led all scorers with 27 points on just 13 field-goal attempts.

And in the fourth, LaVine capped off his season-best 43-point performance (15-for-20 shooting, 5-for-9 from 3-point range) by dropping in another nine points, making four of his five shot attempts and handing out an assist to an Alex Caruso 3-pointer that put the Bulls ahead 122-116 with just over three minutes to play.

3. Much was made early in the season about LaVine's knee injury management plan and apparent lack of burst relative to past performance. And with good reason.

But in the last month, LaVine's production has shot back to his standard, particularly finishing around the rim. With his 7-for-7 shooting line in the restricted area against Detroit, he is now 58-for-73 (79.5 percent) in the restricted area in 14 December contests.

4. The Pistons, however, did not go quietly. In the first half, their 3-point shooting kept them alive despite LaVine's infernal start. Owners of the NBA's 16th-ranked 3-point percentage (35) entering play, Detroit made 10 of their first 16 attempts from distance and entered the half 10-for-19, outscoring the Bulls' 6-for-14 mark by 12 points. (By game's end, that advantage was 15 by way of the Pistons finishing 17-for-39 from deep.)

5. Then, in the third quarter, the Bulls' urgency slipped — if it hadn't already in allowing 58 first-half points.

On three occasions in the first five minutes of the quarter, the Bulls were beaten back down the floor for layups immediately following made baskets. Another possession yielding a quick Bojan Bogdanović 3-pointer prompted an angry Billy Donovan timeout, his second such call of the period.

In all, the quarter amounted to a basket-trading contest. The Bulls outscored Detroit 35-34 to carry a three-point lead into the fourth, but the Pistons shot 55.6 percent and 4-for-10 from 3-point range in the frame.

6. The Pistons' reserves, as a group, outplayed the Bulls' by winning the bench points battle 46-29. Alec Burks (19 points, 7-for-9 shooting) and Kevin Knox (11 points, three 3-pointers) led the way. Detroit bench players made their first nine 3-point attempts before going 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter and finishing 9-for-15.

7. But the Bulls got timely contributions from their reserves that helped swing momentum. First, there was Andre Drummond, who accrued the majority of his 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals in an impactful stint between the 4:00 minute mark of the third and the 8:10 mark of the fourth.

And, if you want to get technical, Alex Caruso, who came off the bench in his return from a three-game absence stemming from a concussion and sprained shoulder, made winning play after down the stretch. In 20 minutes, he tallied eight points, two assists, two steals and a block; his most impactful stretch was a 53-second sequence late in the fourth quarter, when he made a corner triple (one of his two makes on the game) to put the Bulls up by six points, then blocked a jumper by Ivey at the other end.

8. DeMar DeRozan started slow, shooting 2-for-9 in the first half and entering the fourth quarter with just 11 points. Although he doubled that total in the final frame to finish with 22 points and five assists, his shotmaking swoon was well-timed with LaVine's scorching performance. Nikola Vučević, meanwhile, rounded out the "Big Three" with 19 points and an important fourth quarter 3-pointer, continuing a recent trend of offensive balance between the trio.

9. Picking a knit, the Bulls were again bruised on the offensive glass, allowing 13 offensive boards and 22 second-chance points to Detroit. Although the Bulls rate out well statistically in defensive rebounding and preventing second-chance points, it's evident at this point that they struggle in that area against the wrong matchup (see: their three matchups with the Knicks of Wednesday's against the Bucks).

That was one of a few warts — putting the Pistons in the bonus midway through the fourth, allowing 20 points off 14 turnovers — that forced the Bulls to sweat out a game in which they shot 57.6 percent and 44.4 percent from 3-point range against an inferior opponent.

10. The Bulls began this season 0-7 in "clutch" games, defined as contests that fall within a five-point scoring margin with five or fewer minutes to play. After Friday's result, they are now 7-4 in their last 11 and have pulled out some signature last-second victories over the Knicks (with a last-second DeRozan shot), Hawks (with an Ayo Dosunmu buzzer beater) and Bucks.

Yes, this one was against the nine-win Pistons. But a plus-11 margin in the fourth quarter counts all the same.

Next up for the Bulls: Home for the Cavaliers on Saturday, closing the 2022 calendar year with an all-home back-to-back.

